This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 24 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Christ, they're a good side, but they had to play well to get past us'

Richard Cockerill was encouraged by Edinburgh’s performance at the RDS on Saturday night.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 24 Sep 2018, 12:45 AM
35 minutes ago 399 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4250696

IN STICKING WITH their game-plan, and playing mostly attritional and stick-it-up-the-jumper rugby, Edinburgh made a contest of Saturday’s Pro14 clash for 39 minutes but not many teams go to the RDS and grind out any sort of a result against Leinster, let alone doing it with that approach.

Fergus McFadden goes over for the opening try Fergus McFadden scored Leinster's opening try. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

To be fair to Richard Cockerill’s teak-tough side, they made Leinster work for their bonus-point victory but the visitors were always going to run out of steam and surrender to the defending Pro14 and European champions.

“Christ, they’re a good side,” Cockerill sighed afterwards. 

The final tally of five tries to one neatly summarises the gulf in class between the sides, but the real point of difference was Leinster’s vastly superior skill and variety in attack, whereas Edinburgh resorted to pick-and-jams and, if they were ambitious, one-off runners off mauls. 

With Edinburgh’s physically-imposing front five hammering away in the trenches, Leinster were still forced to defend stoically, diligently and with great concentration, as they shut the door after a 30-phase siege on their line in the first half.

At the other end, a slickly-executed training-ground move off a lineout on this near side resulted in James Lowe finishing superbly in the corner to add to Fergus McFadden’s 16th-minute opener.

A 12-0 half-time lead was momentarily cut when Magnus Bradbury broke through the tackles of Luke McGrath and Garry Ringrose to dot down with an out-stretched arm, but Leinster responded like the champions they are, pitching tent in the Edinburgh 22 thereafter.

Lowe had a second try correctly ruled out after Josh van der Flier’s final pass to the Kiwi winger veered forward, but the third score wasn’t long in coming as McGrath, Robbie Henshaw and Johnny Sexton combined for Jordan Larmour to dance through two defenders and finish under the posts.

Sexton tacked on the bonus-point score shortly after to mark the occasion of his 150th appearance for the province with his 25th try, before Ringrose completed the scoring in the dying embers as he streaked clear down the left after McFadden’s initial burst.

Edinburgh, for their part, finished with 14 men after replacement loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman was shown red for leading with his forearm into Dan Leavy’s face when carrying in midfield.

Overall, Cockerill was encouraged by the fight his side showed in their performance.

“It was a bloody tough game for us, Leinster played very well, but they had to play very well to get past us,” the Edinburgh head coach said.

“I’m happy with the performance to a degree, we made some errors, but Christ they’re a good side. They picked a good side, and we worked bloody hard.

Pierre Schoeman dejected after the game Pierre Schoeman was shown red late on. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“But we’ve got to come to places like this and compete and I thought we did, and we’ve got to keep growing our team and learning from nights like tonight.”

The Englishman was most impressed with Leinster’s relentless work-rate and intensity, with the eastern province showing their clinical edge with moments of quality throughout the 80 minutes. 

“They just kept coming didn’t they? They’re accurate with the ball, they’re good with their carry, their clean out, they’re good everywhere across the field and when they get their chances they take them,” Cockerill continued.

“We defended manfully, the red card at the end took a bit of gloss off it, and the last try too, but they know they’ve been in a contest don’t they, I don’t think we came and got rolled over easily.”

On the dismissal of Schoeman, Cockerill had no qualms about the referee’s decision to brandish red after Dan Jones had consulted with his TMO Simon McDowell.

“It is [a red] these days, you’ve got to protect people. I don’t think it was malicious from our guy, he’s [Leavy] dropping a fraction, but look, it happens, it’s an accident more than anything and we know the consequences if it happens.

“We had chances, we kicked the ball away, then we ended up dropping the ball and making a mistake — those are the key parts, you only get a few opportunities against good teams.

“If you want to come here and win you have to be really accurate, and really good. We battled hard, we’re developing as a team, we’re not a soft touch are we, which is a good starting point.

“I don’t think we came and capitulated, we battled hard and we were in the fight. They deserved to win, the score was a little bit top heavy at the end, but we’ve got to learn from these nights, and the only way to do that is to play against the bests teams, and Leinster are one of the best teams.

“Leo’s doing a good job, they’re going to be a hard side to beat on any front.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar eager to repay supporters' affection after giving shirt to crying boy
    Neymar eager to repay supporters' affection after giving shirt to crying boy
    'I'd have been disappointed to draw the game but to actually lose is bitterly disappointing'
    'Maybe in a year we'll reach Liverpool's level'
    TIGER WOODS
    Woods: I was close to tears on the last hole
    Woods: I was close to tears on the last hole
    Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    Composed Tiger Woods on course to secure first title since 2013
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'
    €115 million strikeforce the difference as Arsenal secure 4th Premier League win in a row

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie