Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner suffers torn cruciate in club game

LIMERICK ALL-IRELAND winner Richie McCarthy has become the latest member of their squad to be hit with a cruciate setback.

Richie McCarthy (left) celebrating Limerick's All-Ireland final victory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Limerick senior hurling team management have confirmed this morning that McCarthy tore his cruciate in a club game last weekend.

He was in action for Blackrock in the Limerick premier intermediate hurling championship against Pallasgreen last Friday evening when the injury occurred.

The statement read:

“Following a scan this week we can confirm that Richie has suffered an ACL knee injury playing with his club Blackrock last weekend which will require surgery in the coming weeks.

“The management team, backroom team and entire panel of players wish Richie the very best in his recovery and ensure him of our fullest support in the months ahead. We have every faith in his ability to work through this challenge and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch with Limerick and Blackrock in 2019.”

Richie McCarthy in action for Limerick against Galway's Niall Burke.

The injury is a major blow to the experienced defender, who came on as a substitute in the 50th minute of the decider last month when Limerick ended a 45-year wait for Liam MacCarthy Cup glory.

He is the second Limerick player to have sustained such an injury this year with midfielder Paul Browne tearing his cruciate in 2011. Sean Finn, Seamus Hickey and Kevin Downes are other members of the Limerick squad to have faced long spells out of action due to cruciate injuries in recent seasons.

The 30-year-old made his senior championship debut for Limerick in 2011 and quickly established himself in the side. He was a key part of the 2013 Munster senior hurling triumph and won an All-Star award that year as well.

In 2010 he helped his club Blackrock win the All-Ireland junior hurling crown in Croke Park.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!