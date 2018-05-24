This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 24 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Dundalk star Richie Towell ready to fulfil childhood dream this weekend

The on-loan Brighton midfielder hopes to end an enjoyable season on a winning note with Rotherham United.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 24 May 2018, 11:08 AM
49 minutes ago 1,492 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4031407

Rotherham United v Scunthorpe United - Sky Bet League One Play Off Semi Final:Second Leg Richie Towell has spent the season on loan at Rotherham United from Brighton & Hove Albion. Source: Getty Images

HIS CAREER IN England took some time to get up and running, but this weekend Richie Towell will experience something he dreamt of as a kid.

The attacking midfielder, who was the star of Dundalk’s successful SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign in 2015, is set to play at Wembley on Sunday in the League One play-off final.

Towell will be part of the Rotherham United side bidding for a place in the Championship next season at the expense of Shrewsbury Town. Having been relegated from the second tier of English football last summer, Rotherham have an opportunity to make a swift return after finishing fourth in League One in the 2017-18 campaign.

Towell joined Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2016 but was restricted to just five first-team appearances in his first 18 months with the club, who finished 15th in the Premier League this season. Back in August, the 26-year-old Dubliner went in search of regular game-time by signing a season-long loan deal with Rotherham.

“I’ve never been to Wembley before so it’s exciting. I’ve seen all the games on TV over the years, but I’ve never been there,” Towell told Brighton’s official website ahead of Sunday’s clash with Shrewsbury.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a young boy but I’ve tried to be calm and save myself for Sunday. All my family are coming over for the game and I think they’re more nervous than I am!

“Everyone has been asking how I’ve been feeling but it’s been a relatively normal week for me. That’s down to the way the manager has been. He’s tried to keep it low key. We haven’t gone and got suits or gone away or done anything out of the norm.

“We’ve just kept doing what we have been all season and we haven’t changed much — you shouldn’t try and fix what’s not broken so hopefully that stands us in good stead.”

2017 Football League Cup Second Round Brighton v Barnet Aug 22nd Towell joined Brighton from Dundalk. Source: Mark Kerton

After returning from a spell in Scotland, where he had stints with Celtic and Hibernian, Towell was a revelation at Dundalk. He won every major honour in Irish football during three seasons with the Lilywhites. He was also named PFAI Player of the Year after the 2015 season, during which he netted 29 times.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international had to be patient in his pursuit of opportunities after his switch to England, but his spell at Rotherham this season has seen him play 45 times and score six goals. Towell remains contracted to Brighton until next summer.

“When I first signed [for Rotherham] the main aim for me was to get games under my belt and play as much as I could to help the team,” he said. “I wanted to help the side achieve what they were setting out to do, which was to finish in the top six and try to get promoted. We’ve done well but we also know that we haven’t achieved anything yet and we know we have to be focused on finishing the job.”

He added: “I’ve played a lot of games and been successful, so it’s been really enjoyable. I’m settled in Sheffield and my family are content up here — that really does have a positive impact on the pitch.

“Normally it’s quite hard on loan because you have to move just as you’ve settled down. But my little girl has started nursery up here and it’s a nice area to live. It’s been a good experience for me and hopefully I can round it off with victory on Sunday.”

Liverpool’s team of misfits against Real Madrid in 2014 demonstrates radical Klopp effect

Barcelona and Spain legend Iniesta signs for Japan’s Vissel Kobe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
ARSENAL
3 things new boss Unai Emery needs to fix at Arsenal
3 things new boss Unai Emery needs to fix at Arsenal
Arsenal announce ex-PSG boss Emery as their new head coach
Unai Emery now reported to be 'unanimous choice' as next Arsenal manager
FOOTBALL
'He's made a huge mistake!' - Deschamps criticises PSG star for France snub
'He's made a huge mistake!' - Deschamps criticises PSG star for France snub
Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle
'Pogba is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things'
LEINSTER
Analysis: Leinster have to be wary that Scarlets' old habits die hard
Analysis: Leinster have to be wary that Scarlets' old habits die hard
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie