Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
He's made it! Cork's biggest Liverpool fan sings his heart out on Soccer AM

All together now: “Salah do do do do do do…”

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 12:10 PM
8 hours ago 16,342 Views 39 Comments
http://the42.ie/3796005
Comedian Richy Sheehy appeared on Soccer AM on Saturday.
Comedian Richy Sheehy appeared on Soccer AM on Saturday.
Comedian Richy Sheehy appeared on Soccer AM on Saturday.

HE RECEIVED FAME and notoriety across the Internet this week for his catchy tune singing the praises of Liverpool forwards, but on Saturday morning Richy Sheehy hit the big-time on UK television.

The Cork comedian set the web alight to the tune of The Archies’ 1969 hit ‘Sugar Sugar’, dedicated instead to Liverpool’s Fab Four of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and (now formerly) Philippe Coutinho.

The Carrignavar native uploaded his song to YouTube on Tuesday before it went viral, receiving hundreds of thousands of views as well as shares on social media from such Liverpool icons as Jamie Carragher.

He made it all the way across the water on Saturday morning and was able to give a rendition of his party piece to the audiences of Soccer AM.

Speaking to The42 earlier this week, Sheehy said he hopes to take his song all the way to the Kop when Liverpool take on league leaders Manchester City at Anfield tomorrow afternoon.

“Hopefully,” he said. “It’s gotten to the stage now where I’d imagine a lot of the people going to the game will have heard the song. As long as we don’t concede early and maybe if Salah scores the winner, we might hear it then.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

The Corkman whose Liverpool lyrics have gone viral: ‘The reaction has been crazy’

‘She got away with absolute f**king murder!’ The day Katie Taylor took on the boys of Ballyfermot

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

