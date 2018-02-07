  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Riyad Mahrez reportedly absent from training since failing to force through Man City move last month

This weekend’s match is likely to be the third consecutive league game the Algeria winger has missed.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 10:58 AM
Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez.
Image: Joe Giddens
Image: Joe Giddens

RIYAD MAHREZ LOOKS likely to miss this weekendâ€™s match against Manchester City, with Leicesterâ€™s star player reportedly absent from training since he failed to force through a move to the Premier League leaders.

It would be the third consecutive league game the Algeria winger has missed since Pep Guardiolaâ€™s City failed to get their man on 31 January, transfer deadline day.

Despite a second transfer request from the player in eight months, Leicester reportedly held out for a deal worth Â£80 million (â‚¬90 million), with even Cityâ€™s cash-rich Abu Dhabi owners unwilling to go beyond Â£60 million.

The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday that Leicester were considering asking the Professional Footballersâ€™ Association to mediate in their dispute with the forward if no agreement could be reached.

It said the 26-year-old, who has missed Leicesterâ€™s past two matches, against Everton and Swansea, was absent for a fourth successive training session on Tuesday.

It is understood that even if Mahrez reports back for duty, it is unlikely he will feature against Guardiolaâ€™s team on Saturday.

Mahrez is unhappy that Leicester were determined to secure such a huge profit on a player they bought for a reported Â£350,000 from French second-division side Le Havre in 2014 and who played a pivotal role in the clubâ€™s rise from the Championship to Premier League champions.

He was crowned playersâ€™ player of the year during Leicesterâ€™s remarkable title-winning campaign in 2015-16, scoring 17 Premier League goals, and then signed a four-year deal to help lead their Champions League charge.

Adding to Mahrezâ€™s anger is that other heroes of Leicesterâ€™s title-winning triumph â€” Nâ€™Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater â€” have been allowed to leave the club and join Chelsea with far less resistance.

Â© â€“ AFP, 2018

AFP

