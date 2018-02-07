Riyad Mahrez reportedly absent from training since failing to force through Man City move last month

RIYAD MAHREZ LOOKS likely to miss this weekendâ€™s match against Manchester City, with Leicesterâ€™s star player reportedly absent from training since he failed to force through a move to the Premier League leaders.

It would be the third consecutive league game the Algeria winger has missed since Pep Guardiolaâ€™s City failed to get their man on 31 January, transfer deadline day.

Despite a second transfer request from the player in eight months, Leicester reportedly held out for a deal worth Â£80 million (â‚¬90 million), with even Cityâ€™s cash-rich Abu Dhabi owners unwilling to go beyond Â£60 million.

The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday that Leicester were considering asking the Professional Footballersâ€™ Association to mediate in their dispute with the forward if no agreement could be reached.

It said the 26-year-old, who has missed Leicesterâ€™s past two matches, against Everton and Swansea, was absent for a fourth successive training session on Tuesday.

It is understood that even if Mahrez reports back for duty, it is unlikely he will feature against Guardiolaâ€™s team on Saturday.

Mahrez is unhappy that Leicester were determined to secure such a huge profit on a player they bought for a reported Â£350,000 from French second-division side Le Havre in 2014 and who played a pivotal role in the clubâ€™s rise from the Championship to Premier League champions.

He was crowned playersâ€™ player of the year during Leicesterâ€™s remarkable title-winning campaign in 2015-16, scoring 17 Premier League goals, and then signed a four-year deal to help lead their Champions League charge.

Adding to Mahrezâ€™s anger is that other heroes of Leicesterâ€™s title-winning triumph â€” Nâ€™Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater â€” have been allowed to leave the club and join Chelsea with far less resistance.

© – AFP, 2018

