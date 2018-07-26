This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Olympic medallist Rob Heffernan announces his retirement

The 40-year-old race walker has called time on his career today.

By Ben Blake Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 11:28 AM
45 minutes ago 2,290 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4148699
Heffernan receiving his Olympic bronze medal for London 2012 at Cork City Hall in 2016.
Heffernan receiving his Olympic bronze medal for London 2012 at Cork City Hall in 2016.
Heffernan receiving his Olympic bronze medal for London 2012 at Cork City Hall in 2016.

IRISH RACE WALKER Rob Heffernan has officially retired from the sport.

The Cork native, 40, enjoyed an incredible career at international level — competing at five Olympic Games and belatedly receiving a bronze medal for the 50km at London 2012 after Russina winner Sergey Kirdyapkin was retrospectively suspended for doping.

Heffernan also won the World 50km Race Walk title in 2013, while claiming bronze in the 20km at the European Championships in 2010.

Married to fellow athlete Marian, the pair are the only husband and wife to compete for Ireland at the Olympics.

“Rob has represented Ireland on the world stage with distinction for over 20 years,” said Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland.

“Rob has spent his athletic career working hard, getting results and consistently performing under pressure whilst at the same he has given so much back to young and aspiring athletes in this country.

“Rob’s competitive career may be over, but we are delighted that his professional relationship with Athletics Ireland will endure and we will be announcing details of his new consultancy role with us in the coming weeks.”

Rob Heffernan with his wife Marian after the race Marian and Rob at Rio 2016. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Having worked with his agent Derry McVeigh on transitioning from top-level sport into the corporate world, Rob is giving up competitive race walking and starting a new role with Bank of Ireland as retail banking ambassador in the Munster region.

“After a lifetime spent dedicated to elite athletics I am delighted to be making the transition to a second career with Bank of Ireland,” said Heffernan.

Retiring from a professional sporting career can be a struggle for many athletes but I have been working with my management agent Derry McVeigh over the last year to ensure that I make this transition as smooth as possible.

“I believe the skills I acquired on the track such as teamwork, commitment and leadership will stand me in good stead as I take up my next challenge with Bank of Ireland.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
'It's the dream start, but it's only a start' - More to come from 'magnificent' Ireland
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Mourinho clarifies Martial's reasons for leaving Manchester United's US tour
Mourinho clarifies Martial's reasons for leaving Manchester United's US tour
19-year-old Cork goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher plays as Liverpool snatch 94th minute win
Llorente and Moura at the double as emphatic Spurs overcome Roma
TOUR DE FRANCE
Froome knocked off his bike by French policeman who mistakes him for fan
Froome knocked off his bike by French policeman who mistakes him for fan
Dan Martin takes second place as Geraint Thomas keeps Tour yellow
Crash throws Gilbert over a wall and out of Le Tour with fractured kneecap
EUROPA LEAGUE
'It transcends football... It's very important for the region'
'It transcends football... It's very important for the region'
'The league is always our priority but Europe is the pinnacle of your career'
In-form Dundalk star would accept a call-up from either side of the border
MANCHESTER UNITED
26 penalties later: Man United overcome Milan after marathon shoot-out in California
26 penalties later: Man United overcome Milan after marathon shoot-out in California
United's Mata hoping to end his Spanish exile under new boss Luis Enrique
Napoli rejected '€100m bid' for key defender from Premier League club

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie