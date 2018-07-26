Irish Olympic medallist Rob Heffernan announces his retirement

Heffernan receiving his Olympic bronze medal for London 2012 at Cork City Hall in 2016.

IRISH RACE WALKER Rob Heffernan has officially retired from the sport.

The Cork native, 40, enjoyed an incredible career at international level — competing at five Olympic Games and belatedly receiving a bronze medal for the 50km at London 2012 after Russina winner Sergey Kirdyapkin was retrospectively suspended for doping.

Heffernan also won the World 50km Race Walk title in 2013, while claiming bronze in the 20km at the European Championships in 2010.

Married to fellow athlete Marian, the pair are the only husband and wife to compete for Ireland at the Olympics.

“Rob has represented Ireland on the world stage with distinction for over 20 years,” said Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland.

“Rob has spent his athletic career working hard, getting results and consistently performing under pressure whilst at the same he has given so much back to young and aspiring athletes in this country.

“Rob’s competitive career may be over, but we are delighted that his professional relationship with Athletics Ireland will endure and we will be announcing details of his new consultancy role with us in the coming weeks.”

Marian and Rob at Rio 2016. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Having worked with his agent Derry McVeigh on transitioning from top-level sport into the corporate world, Rob is giving up competitive race walking and starting a new role with Bank of Ireland as retail banking ambassador in the Munster region.

“After a lifetime spent dedicated to elite athletics I am delighted to be making the transition to a second career with Bank of Ireland,” said Heffernan.

Retiring from a professional sporting career can be a struggle for many athletes but I have been working with my management agent Derry McVeigh over the last year to ensure that I make this transition as smooth as possible.

“I believe the skills I acquired on the track such as teamwork, commitment and leadership will stand me in good stead as I take up my next challenge with Bank of Ireland.”

