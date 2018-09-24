Robbie Brady makes long-awaited Burnley comeback after nine months out

THERE WAS SOME good news for Ireland manager Martin O’Neill today as Robbie Brady lined out for Burnley’s U23s.

The 26-year-old Dubliner has been out of action since suffering serious knee damage in a Premier League match with Leicester City last December.

Burnley star Brady (file photo). Source: PA Archive/PA Images

However, in his first outing of 2018, Brady started against his former club Hull City at the Tameside Stadium this afternoon.

Coming through 82 minutes unscathed, the Ireland international was substituted late in the game, which ended 3-0 to the Tigers.

While Sean Dyche will be eager to get him back in the Clarets’ first-team squad, O’Neill would also love to have the Euro 2016 star available once again with Uefa Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales coming up next month.

Sean Maguire (file photo). Source: EMPICS Sport

In other Irish news, Preston North End striker Sean Maguire took part in training yesterday for the time since picking up a hamstring injury during pre-season.

While the former Cork City man is still a few weeks away from a return, it’s another positive update.

