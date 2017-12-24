'He's got class' - Keane rolls back the years and hits first Indian Super League goal

FORMER IRELAND STAR Robbie Keane looks to be enjoying life in the Indian Super League.

He got his goal-scoring efforts off the mark last night as he scored ATK’s winner against Delhi Dynamos. Keane’s 78th minute strike sealed his side’s first home win of the season and move up to seventh in the table.

And manager Teddy Sheringham, a former teammate at Tottenham, was full of praise for the Dubliner afterwards.

“If I said he does that at least once every day in training, I wouldn’t be exaggerating,” he said of Keane’s finish.

“He’s got class. That’s why I wanted to bring him here. As soon as I knew I was coming to India, I thought, ‘who could be my star player?’ He was the man first on my list and I’m delighted he’s here.”

The classic Robbie Keane celebration with an Indian twist 😍





— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 23, 2017

Injury ruled Ireland’s record international goalscorer out of the first three games of the season, but he’s kickstarted on the right foot.

Keane made his Indian Super League debut earlier this month, impressing off the bench against Chennaiyin FC.

He’s due to return to home soil for Christmas but will be back to finish out the League season with ATK.

