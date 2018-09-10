This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roberto Mancini defends under-fire Mario Balotelli

The Nice striker failed to fire in Friday’s game, which was his first competitive outing for Italy since the 2014 World Cup.

By AFP Monday 10 Sep 2018, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 2,450 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4227706
Mario Balotelli made his return to international football on Friday after a lengthy absence.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Mario Balotelli made his return to international football on Friday after a lengthy absence.
Mario Balotelli made his return to international football on Friday after a lengthy absence.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ROBERTO MANCINI SHRUGGED off criticism of under-fire striker Mario Balotelli and his Italy team ahead of Monday’s Nations League game against Portugal in Lisbon.

The Azzurri rescued a point in their Group 3 opener against Poland on Friday in Bologna and next play the European champions — without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo — at Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz.

Nice striker Balotelli failed to fire in Friday’s game, which was his first competitive outing for Italy since the 2014 World Cup, and looks set to miss Monday’s game with a muscular problem.

“Balotelli may have not played well, but not being able to give 100% in a game happens to everyone,” said Mancini.

“This was the first competitive match of the season, there will be many more.

“We’ll find the right formula for this Italy side, we just need a little patience, but the Italy we want to see doesn’t exist yet. We hope to form it soon.”

Mancini confirmed that Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa would start after the 20-year-old proved pivotal when he came on last Friday, along with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Everyone can view things the way they want, but I am not particularly worried by criticism,” continued Mancini, who is looking for his first competitive win since taking over last May after Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

“I am aware that there are errors in a game, but also what we can do about them and how to work on the good elements too.

“There’s no need to worry.”

Balotelli’s place could be taken by either Andrea Belotti or Ciro Immobile, with the latter attending Sunday’s press conference in Lisbon with Mancini.

“I don’t know who will play tomorrow, I’ll think it over tonight,” said Mancini.

“We will change a few players, as there have only been a few days and a journey between matches, so we’re not in peak condition.

I am not as negative as many of you who wrote about the Poland game.

“I am fairly positive and honest too, as if we had been completely awful then I would have said so.

“It’s difficult to do like many years ago and allow practically no chances to the opposition, but we do need to score more than one goal per game.”

Portugal, who competed in the World Cup unlike Italy, are a threat even without the presence of Ronaldo, said Mancini.

“They might not have Ronaldo, but there’s Bruma, who I worked with at Galatasaray and is very dangerous on the counter.

“There are technically gifted players.”

Portugal drew 1-1 against Croatia in a friendly during the week.

And coach Fernando Santos said they wanted to make a positive start on the road to defending their European title.

“Italy remains one of the top national teams even if they did not take part in the last World Cup.

“But I can say that it will be different from the friendly match last Thursday, because tomorrow is an official match with three points at stake.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion
    Everton star credits wife for turnaround in fortunes
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    NFL
    The Giantsâ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    The Giants’ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    Hobbled Packers quarterback Rodgers inspires one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history
    35-year-old Fitzpatrick lights up Saints defence, Luck loses in return
    US OPEN
    WTA chief backs Serena as row grows over US Open 'sexism'
    WTA chief backs Serena as row grows over US Open 'sexism'
    Djokovic wins third US Open to equal Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
    Serena Williams fined $17,000 for outburst during controversial US Open final defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie