  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Copeland to leave Munster at end of the season while forward trio sign new contracts

Dave O’Callaghan, Brian Scott and Ciaran Parker have signed new contract extensions with the province.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 10:50 AM
5 hours ago 9,312 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/3889469

ROBIN COPELAND WILL finish up his time with Munster at the end of the season while the province have also announced that Dave O’Callaghan, Brian Scott and Ciaran Parker have signed new contract extensions.

pjimage Robin Copeland is to leave Munster while Dave O'Callaghan is staying put. Source: INPHO

Munster confirmed this morning that Copeland will depart when the current campaign concludes. The 31-year-old made his debut against Treviso in September 2014 and has made 62 appearances for the province since then, scoring 11 tries.

The Wexford native made his debut for Ireland against Georgia in November 2014.

Robin Copeland and Muraz Giorgadze Robin Copeland in action against Muraz Giorgadze of Georgia. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Three players have committed their future to Munster with O’Callaghan, back in action recently after recovering from a long-term knee injury, signing on for another year as the 28-year-old will remain with the province until at least 2019.

24-year-old prop Brian Scott will advance to a two-year full contract from the start of next season while 22-year-old tighthead prop Ciaran Parker has extended his development contract for another year.

Brian Scott Munster's Brian Scott in action against Leicester. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“While it has been great to retain so many of our players this season, we respect Robin’s decision to move on,” stated Munster coach Johann van Graan.

“A physical and versatile player, we know he will continue to be successful, and everyone at Munster wishes Robin all the best for the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots

Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Why is John Stones not playing for Man City at the moment?
Watt's my name? Ex-Arsenal player gets red card rescinded after ref's blunder
FOOTBALL
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
Arsenal Supporters' Trust vote overwhelmingly for Wenger to leave
IRELAND
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?
New blood test to detect Alzheimer's disease developed by Irish researchers
SCOTLAND
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie