Copeland to leave Munster at end of the season while forward trio sign new contracts

ROBIN COPELAND WILL finish up his time with Munster at the end of the season while the province have also announced that Dave O’Callaghan, Brian Scott and Ciaran Parker have signed new contract extensions.

Robin Copeland is to leave Munster while Dave O'Callaghan is staying put. Source: INPHO

Munster confirmed this morning that Copeland will depart when the current campaign concludes. The 31-year-old made his debut against Treviso in September 2014 and has made 62 appearances for the province since then, scoring 11 tries.

The Wexford native made his debut for Ireland against Georgia in November 2014.

Robin Copeland in action against Muraz Giorgadze of Georgia. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Three players have committed their future to Munster with O’Callaghan, back in action recently after recovering from a long-term knee injury, signing on for another year as the 28-year-old will remain with the province until at least 2019.

24-year-old prop Brian Scott will advance to a two-year full contract from the start of next season while 22-year-old tighthead prop Ciaran Parker has extended his development contract for another year.

Munster's Brian Scott in action against Leicester. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“While it has been great to retain so many of our players this season, we respect Robin’s decision to move on,” stated Munster coach Johann van Graan.

“A physical and versatile player, we know he will continue to be successful, and everyone at Munster wishes Robin all the best for the future.”

