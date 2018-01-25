  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Rockwell hold firm after strong first half to book place in Munster quarters

The 26-time champions are into the last eight at the second time of asking.

By John Keogh Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 4:40 PM
5 hours ago 3,983 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3816839
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Rockwell College (Tipperary) 15
Castletroy College (Limerick) 7

John Keogh reports from Clanwilliam

ROCKWELL COLLEGE ARE into the quarter-finals of the Munster Schools Senior Cup after beating Castletroy College 15-7 in their playoff at Clanwilliam RFC.

The Tipperary school led 15-0 at the break thanks to tries from Conor Pearson, Dylan Farrelly and five points from the boot of out-half Jake Flannery.

Castletroy rallied in the second half with Joe Johnston’s try, but ultimately came up short in their efforts to claw back the deficit.

Rockwell had the advantage of a stiff breeze in the opening 35 minutes and made use of it early on with Pearson collecting Flannery’s kick wide to score the game’s first try.

Flannery then added a penalty, before his Rockwell side went in for their second try. Ryan O’Sullivan made the initial break from a set-piece move, with Farrelly scoring after running in from the 22. Flannery then added the extras to put Rockwell 15-0 up at the break.

Castletroy were much improved after the half-time break and deservedly got back into the game on 46 minutes through Johnston’s effort. Sam Burns nailed the conversion to cut Rockwell’s lead to eight.

Despite dominating the rest of the half, Castletroy couldn’t add to their total and Rockwell booked their place in the last eight.

Dylan Farrelly celebrates scoring their second try with Andrew Daly Dylan Farrelly celebrates scoring Rockwell's second try with Andrew Daly Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Rockwell will face more Limerick opposition, this time in the shape of Crescent, in the quarters:

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: Ryan O’Sullivan, Conor Pearson, Dylan Farrelly, Andrew Daly, Jack Hunt, Jake Flannery, Oisin Mangan; Ciaran Ryan, Jack Harney, Conall Kennedy, Robert Browne, Stephen Grogan, Brendan Ryan, James O’Meara, Darragh Molloy.

Replacements: Niall O’Hanrahan for Grogan (54), Maurice O’Sullivan for Hunt (67), John O’Sullivan for Mangan (67), Sean Cotter for R O’Sullivan (72).

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Sean Madden, Kenneth McGuire, Eoin Murphy, Joe Johnston, Jason Aylward, Sam Burns, Michael O’Hanrahan; Cian White, Conor Bermingham, Cillian Toland, John Moloney, Graham Bourke, Rob Magill, Kieran O’Shea, Ronan Keavney.

Replacements: Cian Fitzgibbon for McGuire (62), Alex Naughton for Magill (62), Rob Holmes for Murphy (65).

Referee: Ken Imbusch (MAR)

