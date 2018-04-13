US boxer sporting Trump-inspired trunks gets battered by Mexican foe

AMERICAN SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT ROD Salka’s political statement backfired in spectacular circumstances last night when he was pummeled by Mexican Francisco Vargas.

The 35-year-old Salka took to the ring in California sporting USA-coloured trunks inspired by Donald Trump’s prospective border wall, with the message ‘America 1st’ embroidered across his waistband. He was distinctly second-best to ‘El Bandido’ Vargas, however, who broke him down and floored him before Salka’s corner pulled him out before the turn of the fight.

Salka’s wall-patterned shorts touched canvas in the fifth when the harder-hitting former WBC World featherweight champion battered him back towards a neutral corner.

The Pennsylvania native, bruised, bloodied and hurt, took further punishment a round later before his corner intervened, pulling him from the contest before the start of the seventh.

Rod Salka wore “America 1st” and a wall pattern on his trunks against Mexican fighter Francisco Vargas, and ended up getting his ass kicked #boxing pic.twitter.com/CmNfIeU6X1 — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) April 13, 2018

Rod Salka wore “America First” with Trump’s brick wall decorating his trunks... & a Mexican fighter just broke him down & made quit on his stool. Breaking Trumps wall. You can’t make this stuff up. Only in boxing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rfIXyXvljm — Anton Rubaclini (@AntonRubaclini) April 13, 2018

Catching up with @GoldenBoyBoxing on @espn... Is this dude Rod Salka really wearing some "build a wall" themed trunks? SMDH — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) April 13, 2018

Rod Salka is literally wearing shorts with a brick wall design that have America 1st written across the waistband and he’s getting beat up by a Mexican — Rian Scalia (@rian5ca) April 13, 2018

Rod Salka quits in the corner! Francisco Vargas has torn down the wall!!!!! — Phil Lo Grey-co (@BoxrecGrey) April 13, 2018

Earlier on the same Golden Boy on ESPN card, Monaghan teenager Aaron McKenna earned his second first-round knockout in three weeks with a stylish destruction of American Keasen Freeman.