Rodgers plays down Celtic exit speculation following 'worried' remark

BRENDAN RODGERS HAS denied rumours linking him with a departure from Celtic following his comments that fans should be “worried”.

The Hoops’ manager made the remark following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock — a result that leaves the Scottish champions sixth in the SPL and confirmed their worst start to a league season for 20 years.

Rodgers has now clarified his comments in response to increasing speculation about a possible departure and insists he has no intention of leaving Glasgow.

He said: “For me, I only gave that notion of them being alarmed purely because of how we’ve started the season and there should be nothing more than that. The only message I can give them is that I am absolutely privileged to be here. I want to continue to be here.”

Celtic have won just three of their opening six matches in the league this season, and preceded defeat to Killie with a scoreless draw away at St.Mirren.

Rodgers also addressed his side’s failure to make the group stage of the Champions League, and has urged his players to show their character.

“Yes, we haven’t had the start. Yes, we haven’t had the Champions League qualification, but I still love my work here, love the challenges here.

“This is our little period where it hasn’t gone well and this is where you show what you’re like as a team and how you respond as a manager and players.”

Last weekend’s surprise defeat, their second in the league this campaign, means league leaders Hearts hold a six-point lead over Rodgers’ side.

The Hoops take on Aberdeen at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon in the SPL. Prior to that match, the champions face a trip to St Johnstone tonight for a place in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Celtic won the trophy last season, beating 10-man Motherwell 2-0 courtesy of goals from James Forrest and Moussa Dembele.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!