This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rodgers plays down Celtic exit speculation following 'worried' remark

The manager has responded to suggestions that he may leave Parkhead after his side’s poor start.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,071 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4255179

BRENDAN RODGERS HAS denied rumours linking him with a departure from Celtic following his comments that fans should be “worried”.

The Hoops’ manager made the remark following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock — a result that leaves the Scottish champions sixth in the SPL and confirmed their worst start to a league season for 20 years.

Rodgers has now clarified his comments in response to increasing speculation about a possible departure and insists he has no intention of leaving Glasgow.

He said: “For me, I only gave that notion of them being alarmed purely because of how we’ve started the season and there should be nothing more than that. The only message I can give them is that I am absolutely privileged to be here. I want to continue to be here.”

Celtic have won just three of their opening six matches in the league this season, and preceded defeat to Killie with a scoreless draw away at St.Mirren.

Rodgers also addressed his side’s failure to make the group stage of the Champions League, and has urged his players to show their character.

“Yes, we haven’t had the start. Yes, we haven’t had the Champions League qualification, but I still love my work here, love the challenges here.

“This is our little period where it hasn’t gone well and this is where you show what you’re like as a team and how you respond as a manager and players.”

Last weekend’s surprise defeat, their second in the league this campaign, means league leaders Hearts hold a six-point lead over Rodgers’ side.

The Hoops take on Aberdeen at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon in the SPL. Prior to that match, the champions face a trip to St Johnstone tonight for a place in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Celtic won the trophy last season, beating 10-man Motherwell 2-0 courtesy of goals from James Forrest and Moussa Dembele.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Lampard 'shell-shocked' as his Derby side win at Old Trafford
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    LEINSTER
    JVDF feeling stronger than ever after rehab race with Dubs star Brogan
    JVDF feeling stronger than ever after rehab race with Dubs star Brogan
    'There is an edge to Sean in everything he does': Leinster excited to have O'Brien back in harness
    Sean O'Brien in contention for Connacht trip as he returns to full training
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pogba won't captain Man United again under Mourinho - reports
    Woodward backs Mourinho as Man United's revenue hits record high

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie