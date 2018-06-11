This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of €65 million Liverpool bid

Alisson wants clarity on where he will spend the 2018-19 season.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Jun 2018, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,375 Views 1 Comment
Alisson (file pic).
BRAZIL AND ROMA goalkeeper Alisson hopes his club future is decided before the start of the World Cup, with the latest reports indicating Liverpool have made a €65 million bid for the player.

Alisson, 25, has been linked to the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool, as well as Chelsea.

The shot-stopper, who is contracted until 2021, believes his future will be known before the showpiece event begins in Russia.

“I believe and I hope that everything will be resolved before the start of the World Cup,” Alisson said after Brazil’s 3-0 friendly win over Austria on Sunday.

“To be honest, I left everything in the hands of my agents.

“If it’s not resolved before the World Cup, then it will be discussed after it because my head will be focused only on Brazil [during the tournament].”

Alisson would not be drawn into potential destinations, saying Roma would also be respected.

“There are possibilities on which we are working, but always together with Roma and with respect to my club,” he said.

“We will see what will happen this week.”

