Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit

Man United crashed out of the competition following a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla at Old Trafford.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 4,380 Views 5 Comments
Image: Clive Mason
Image: Clive Mason

ROMELU LUKAKU HAS moved to clarify his comment about some Manchester United players ‘hiding,’ following their Champions League exit on Tuesday night.

Lukaku made the comment in a post-match interview, which was interpreted by many as a criticism of some of the players’ attitude during the game.

United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in their second leg clash at Old Trafford, which sent them crashing out of the European competition.

Wissam Ben Yedder struck twice in the second half to send the Spanish side into the quarter-finals for the first time in 60 years, with Lukaku hitting one back for the hosts in the closing minutes.

A BT Sport reporter was speaking to Lukaku after the game when he said ‘you’ve had the inquest inside the dressing room’ as part of a general question about the forward’s opinion of his side’s performance.

Lukaku replied: ”Something was wrong with some players, some players were hiding.”

He also pointed out he was referring to ‘in the dressing room’ later in the interview and that ‘some people were disappointed with the result.’

The comment however, drew criticism for him appearing to question the application of his teammates during the tie, but he has since further clarified what he meant on social media.

A post on his official Instagram account reads:

“Never will I criticise my teammates! Hiding your face when you’re upset in the dressing room is normal… The result is terrible but we’re Manchester United, we will bounce back for sure with your support!

“Another big game coming up time to prepare for that one! 200 Goals now in my young career but it’s time to add trophies in my career… time to work even harder.”

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

