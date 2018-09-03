This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona will have to retire No.10 jersey when Messi leaves - Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho believes that Barcelona star Messi is the “best in history.”

By The42 Team Monday 3 Sep 2018, 8:03 PM
10 hours ago 7,382 Views 20 Comments
http://the42.ie/4217186

RONALDINHO BELIEVES BARCELONA will have to retire the No. 10 jersey once Lionel Messi hangs up his boots, with nobody capable of replacing the “best in history.”

At 31 years of age, there is still plenty of football left in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

It may be a little ambitious to expect him to play on for another 20 years, but that is what Ronaldinho is hoping to see from the Argentine superstar.

Messi has already raised the bar of individual excellence over the course of a remarkable career, and it is difficult to see how anybody would be able to step into the void once he leaves Camp Nou.

Barca legend Ronaldinho told Sport on a modern day icon: “He’s the best in history, no doubt.

“Nobody has done what Messi’s done. I hope he plays 20 more years. Those who love football would love to have him here for much longer.

I think when he leaves, nobody will be able to take the No. 10 of Leo.”

The only man to have come close to Messi over the last 10 years is eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has been able to match the mercurial Argentine for long periods, but Ronaldinho still feels Barca’s talismanic skipper edges the debate regarding who is the best.

He added: “For me it’s not a question over who is more complete, it’s a question of taste.

I prefer Messi’s style. The other one is complete, he has it all. So does Messi, but it’s a question of taste and I prefer Messi’s style.”

Messi starred once again for Barca in his latest outing, netting twice as Ernesto Valverde’s side crushed SD Huesca 8-2.

Philippe Coutinho also caught the eye in that contest, despite not finding the target, and Ronaldinho admits he would have relished the opportunity to play alongside a fellow Brazilian in his heyday.

The 2002 World Cup winner said: “There are a lot of players who I didn’t coincide with and I would have liked to play with them.

“Coutinho is one of them. [Andres] Iniesta and him are great players. They each have their own style, but I think the Coutinho will be one of the big names in world football.

“He already is, but I think that he will be more still.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    FOOTBALL
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Messi and Suarez on the double as Barcelona hit La Liga new boys for eight
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    Mourinho refutes claims he vetoed Man United's move for Ronaldo
    TYRONE
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    Poll: Who was man of the match in today's All-Ireland senior football final?
    As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie