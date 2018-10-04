This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cristiano Ronaldo omitted from Portugal squad amid rape allegations

The Portugal captain will play no part in their upcoming international games against Poland and Scotland.

By AFP Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 1:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,986 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4268242
Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo (file photo).
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo (file photo).
Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo (file photo).
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

CRISTIANO RONALDO WILL not take part in Portugalâ€™s next four internationals, the national coach Fernando Santos said on Thursday, refusing to give any reasons.

The five-time Ballon dâ€™Or winner missed the two internationals Portugal played in September.

At the time, Santos suggested that the 33-year-oldâ€™s absence was temporary and intended to help the star attacker adapt after his move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Since then accusations that Ronaldo committed rape in 2009, which the player denies, have resurfaced.

This autumn, Portugal are due to play three Nations League games, against Poland on 17 October and against Italy and Poland in November and a friendly against Scotland later this month.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Â© â€“ AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say â€˜Anyone fancy a pint?â€™'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say â€˜Anyone fancy a pint?â€™'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    Wales captain Bale named to face Spain and Ireland after shaking off groin strain
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defenderâ€™s dream' â€“ Man United strikerâ€™s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie