'All I can smell is urine' - O'Sullivan brands English Open venue 'a hellhole'

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN HAS taken a pop at World Snooker for the poor conditions at this year’s English Open.

The K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley is currently hosting the event, and reigning champion O’Sullivan eased into the second round with a 4-1 win over Kurt Maflin today.

After the victory, ‘The Rocket’ criticised the venue — labelling it a “hellhole”.

“It’s such a bad venue, it demotivates you to want to play,” O’Sullivan told the BBC. “This is about as bad as I’ve ever seen. It’s a bit of a hellhole.

I don’t know what this gaff is but I’ve just done an interview and all I can smell is urine.

“It’s just got no atmosphere in there. I’m practising and I’ve got wires all around the table. There’s no security, you’ve got people running at you left, right and centre.

“It’s not the fans’ fault. They [World Snooker] obviously haven’t got the budget to run it properly.

“I don’t know where their budget is but they’re cutting corners. I think they should invest in good venues. Players deserve better.”

