The Giants’ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career

It was a day to remember for Saquon Barkley.

By Business Insider Monday 10 Sep 2018, 11:29 AM
SAQUON BARKLEY ANNOUNCED his arrival to the NFL on Sunday.

Barkley was the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and entered the season with high expectations. With young running backs like Alvin Kamara, Kareem Hunt, and Ezekiel Elliott taking over the league in recent years, there was no underestimating Barkley’s potential.

After an up-and-down first half, Barkley made his first career NFL highlight, breaking out for an electrifying 68-yard touchdown to provide a spark to the Giants’ offence.

The touchdown brought the Giants within a score of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be enough, as the Jaguars defense would lock down and prevent New York from scoring again, going on to win the game, 20-15.

Still, despite the 0-1 start to the season, Barkley’s run gave Giants fans reason to believe that this season could be a special one.

