Dublin: 14 °C Friday 15 June, 2018
Ex-League of Ireland striker makes switch from Bristol to Salford City

Galway native Rory Gaffney joins the club on a three-year deal.

By Emma Duffy Friday 15 Jun 2018, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,119 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4072889
Done deal: Rory Gaffney.
Image: Salford City FC.
Done deal: Rory Gaffney.
Done deal: Rory Gaffney.
Image: Salford City FC.

FORMER LEAGUE OF Ireland striker Rory Gaffney has made the move from League One side Bristol Rovers to Salford City FC on a three-year deal.

The ex-Limerick City and Mervue United striker joins on an undisclosed fee following a successful stint at Bristol.

“A powerful, mobile front-man, his experience will be invaluable as Salford City embark upon their first season at National League level,” the club’s official website reads.

Gaffney, a native of Tuam, Co. Galway, moved to League Two outfit Cambridge United in November 2014 after seven years in the LOI.

Injury hampered his progress in the English game from there, but after a successful loan spell, he signed permanently for Bristol in January 2016.

That season was a memorable as he helped Rovers to promotion to League One, featuring in 23 league games and scoring eight goals.

In 2017/18, he scored five times in 10 appearances.

“The club speaks for itself, it’s had numerous promotions the last couple of years,” the 28-year-old said of his new venture to Salford.

“It could be a good time in my career to get involved and hopefully get promoted with the team. It’ll be a tough season but I can’t wait to get started.”

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

