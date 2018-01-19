  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rory McIlroy on track for huge comeback weekend after brilliant 66 in Abu Dhabi

Closing eagle leaves McIlroy three shots off the lead in a tie for sixth.

By Niall Kelly Friday 19 Jan 2018, 1:11 PM
8 hours ago 4,298 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3806216

RORY MCILROY ROCKETED right into contention with a superb second round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

McIlroy — who has yet to make a bogey at the tournament — rolled in an eagle putt at the last for a six-under-par 66.

Playing in his first competitive tournament since October, McIlroy showed few signs of rust as he moved to nine-under, three shots behind clubhouse leader Thomas Pieters of Belgium.

Pieters leads on 12-under after carding a 65 on a day of perfect conditions, littered with low scores. Jorge Campillo, who shot 64, is one stroke back on -11 with Tommy Fleetwood, Ross Fisher and Alexander Levy all on -10.

McIlroy teed off alongside defending champion Fleetwood and world number one Dustin Johnson, and the all-star group did not disappoint.

Johnson tied for the low round of the day with a 64, which leaves him a shot behind McIlroy, while Fleetwood bounced back from the trio’s only bogey of the day on 16 to finish birdie-birdie for a 68.

“It’s been good. The last two days, I’ve been really, really happy,” McIlroy told Sky Sports.

“I’ve played really solid.

Today was an improvement on yesterday just in terms of scoring. I felt like I hit the ball very similar, gave myself a lot of chances. I probably could have been a bit better again but I’m right in the mix after two days and I’m really happy in that position.

“It proves that I’m back to full fitness and full health,” he added.

“DJ is definitely the number one player in the world right now and one of, if not the best drivers of the golf ball. To be up there with him over these first two days, it proves to me that I’m doing the right things and gives me a lot of confidence going forward.”

Paul Dunne is in a tie for 21st after a two-under-par 70 moved him to six-under-par.

But there was disappointment for Graeme McDowell who missed the cut after a disappointing 74 in his second round.

See the full leaderboard here >

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘Evil’ Japanese canoeist in hot water for spiking rival’s drink

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Premier League clubs will pay special tribute to trailblazing black footballer Regis this weekend
Peter Crouch emerges as shock Chelsea target and the transfer window has gone mad
ARSENAL
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Wenger: Alexis Sanchez loss won't hurt Arsenal as much as Van Persie departure
Arsenal's big December signing influences pursuit of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
Pienaar returns from injury as Montpellier name star-studded side for Leinster
Sexton rested as Cullen makes six changes for Leinster's trip to Montpellier
MUNSTER
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
'You have that stigma with you forever' - Former Ulster forward on his doping ban
Here's what your province needs to happen in the decisive Champions Cup pool matches
SIX NATIONS
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie