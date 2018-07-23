Rory McIlroy becomes the European Tour's all-time highest earner on €35 million

Updated at 21.33
RORY MCILROY IS now the all-time leading earner on the European Tour.
The County Down golfer shot a final round of 70 at Carnoustie on Sunday to finish the weekend two shots off first-time Open winner Francesco Molinari, meaning he had to settle for second place alongside Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.
That quartet all took home €593,051, and 29-year-old McIlroy has now amassed a fortune of €35.1 million from European Tour prize money alone.
McIlroy overtakes former leader Lee Westwood, who is on €34.7m, while the top five list is made up of Ernie Els, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson.
