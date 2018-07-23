This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rory McIlroy becomes the European Tour's all-time highest earner on €35 million

A tied second place finish at The Open has seen the 29-year-old leapfrog Lee Westwood.

By Ben Blake Monday 23 Jul 2018, 9:28 PM
6 hours ago 12,028 Views 13 Comments
Updated at 21.33

RORY MCILROY IS now the all-time leading earner on the European Tour.

1003940072-594x594 McIlroy celebrates holing an eagle during yesterday's final round. Source: David Cannon

The County Down golfer shot a final round of 70 at Carnoustie on Sunday to finish the weekend two shots off first-time Open winner Francesco Molinari, meaning he had to settle for second place alongside Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

That quartet all took home €593,051, and 29-year-old McIlroy has now amassed a fortune of €35.1 million from European Tour prize money alone.

McIlroy money Source: europeantour.com

McIlroy overtakes former leader Lee Westwood, who is on €34.7m, while the top five list is made up of Ernie Els, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson.

