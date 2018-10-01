This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McIlroy tips Harrington to captain Europe at 2020 Ryder Cup

“I’ve always thought Pádraig would be a good captain.”

By The42 Team Monday 1 Oct 2018, 7:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,957 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4263486
Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington in Paris over the weekend.
Image: Getty Images
Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington in Paris over the weekend.
Image: Getty Images

RORY MCILROY HAS tipped Pádraig Harrington to be the captain for Europe’s Ryder Cup title defence in the United States in 2020.

Victorious skipper Thomas Bjorn is yet to make a decision on his future and Harrington, a vice-captain this year, could be in the running for the role.

Harrington has won the Ryder Cup four times as a player and has experience of tasting victory in America having won the 2008 US PGA Championship, which has prompted McIlroy to back the Irishman.

“I’ve always thought Pádraig would be a good captain in the United States,” McIlroy told Sky Sports.

“He’s won a lot of golf tournaments over there, he’s won a PGA Championship, so we’ll see.

“I think the continuity in the European camp — having all these vice-captains this year and preparing for captaincy down the road — has been a huge foundation of why we’ve been so good.

“No matter who the captain is next time, they’ll be ready and I’m sure they will do a great job.”

