Roscommon stall on new manager as wait to name Kevin McStay's successor goes on

ROSCOMMON GAA HAVE stalled on the appointment of a new manager to the senior footballers as the wait to name Kevin McStay’s successor continues.

McStay overlooking Dr Hyde Park in 2017. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“Roscommon GAA had hoped to put the name of the new senior football manager before a county board meeting tonight,” they tweeted this evening.

“Unfortunately, our preferred candidate has requested additional time to confirm one additional member of his backroom team.”

McStay vacated the post last month and announced his retirement from inter-county management.

The former Mayo footballer spent three years in the position, delivering a Connacht title in 2016 and promotion to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League this year.

In 2018, they reached the Division 2 final but were beaten by Galway while they reached the All-Ireland SFC Super 8s but suffered heavy defeats to Tyrone, Donegal and Dublin.

Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan O’Rourke has been heavily linked with the job.

The Orchard county native won a Celtic Cross and an All-Star award in 2002, and also has experience of inter-county management and coaching.

O’Rourke was previously manager of the Louth senior footballers, overseeing two seasons before stepping down in July 2014. Prior to that stint, he worked as a selector with Kildare and Down.

Aidan O'Rourke. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

He is currently GAA Performance Manager with Queen’s University — where Mike McGurn, who’s rumoured to be in his potential backroom team, also works.

McGurn is a leading strength and conditioning coach and has worked with a host of top GAA, rugby and soccer teams in the past.

The possible decision to appoint someone from outside Roscommon to the helm once again comes as a decisive one around the county, with many voicing their thoughts on the matter.

One of such was current Rossies defender Sean McDermott, who said in a recent tweet that “Roscommon need an inside manager” and that it would be “better for the whole progression of Roscommon football”.

When are our county board going to wake up Seamus. Plenty of People inside our county well good enough for the job. Roscommon need an inside manager. Better for the whole progression of Roscommon football. — Sean McDermott (@SeanieMac84) October 20, 2018

