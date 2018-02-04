Roscommon hit 1-5 without reply late on to snatch win from Tipperary

Roscommon 1-17

Tipperary 3-9

John Fallon reports from Semple Stadium

ROSCOMMON STAGED A dramatic comeback to score 1-5 without reply in the closing minutes to snatch victory in this exciting Division Two clash in Thurles.

Tipperary looked to be coasting to their second win of the campaign when they led by 3-9 to 0-12 with five minutes of regular time left.

But Roscommon, who clawed their way back to draw with Meath on the opening weekend, again staged a remarkable rally with a goal from Diarmuid Murtagh helping them draw level in stoppage time before they pushed on for the win.

Tipperary led by 1-6 to 0-6 at the break, with Conor Sweeney getting the goal from a penalty after 20 minutes when Michael Quinlivan was fouled.

That levelled the match as Roscommon were hauled back after a bright start.

The sides twice exchanged points in the opening ten minutes before Kevin McStay’s men pulled ahead with points from Ciarain Murtagh, Ciaran Lennon and Diarmuid Murtagh.

Liam McGrath edged Tipperary in front with.a 25th minute penalty and efforts from Liam Casey and Sweeney put them a goal to the good approaching the break.

Niall Kilroy ended a barren Roscommon spell when he got their first point in 16 minutes, but Tipperary finished the half on the front foot and another Sweeney free left them leading by 1-6 to 0-6 at the interval.

Quinlivan rattled the Roscommon crossbar just 15 seconds after the restart and while Fergal Lennon went downfield and pointed, it was Tipperary who increased their lead.

Jack Kennedy pointed a free from the left wing and then Sweeney slotted home his second penalty when Brian Fox was fouled.

He quickly added a point to lead by 2-8 to 0-7 and while Roscommon rallied, a magnificent goal from Quinlivan after he soloed through looked set to be enough for Tipperary to claim the points.

But Roscommon struck late with Murtagh’s goal cutting the gap to two before Niall Daly and Diarmuid Murtagh levelled.

They’re were not content with the draw, with captain Conor Devaney edging them in front in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Donie Smith doubled the lead moments later to seal a dramatic win.

Scorers for Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh 1-4 (0-3f), Ciaráin Murtagh 0-3 (0-3f), Niall Kilroy 0-2, Donie Smith 0-2 (0-1 sideline), Conor Devaney 0-2, Fergal Lennon 0-1, Fintan Cregg 0-1, Niall Daly 0-1, Ciaran Lennon 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Conor Sweeney 2-4 (2-0 pen, 0-2f), Michael Quinlivan 1-0, Liam McGrath 0-2 (0-1f), Liam Casey 0-1, Jack Kennedy 0-1 (0-1f), Liam Boland 0-1.

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

4. Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s)

5. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)

6. Sean Mullooly (Strokestown)

7. Conor Devaney (Kilbride)

8. Tadhg O’Rourke (Tulsk)

12. Enda Smith (Boyle)

10. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

22. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

15. Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs

17. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s) for Cregg (31)

21. Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels) for Mullooly (46)

20. Donie Smith (Boyle) for Ciaráin Murtagh (53)

9. Ian Kilbride (St Brigid’s) for O’Rourke (55)

19. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses) for Enda Smith (60)

24. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses) for Fergal Lennon (65)

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilshelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)

9. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

11. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commericals)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commericals)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

20. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers) for McGrath (57)

17. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials) for Kennedy (62)

19. George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers) for Casey (67)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)