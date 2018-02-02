Roscrea set up Leinster Schools quarter-final clash with St Mary's

CISTERCIAN COLLEGE ROSCREA set up a Leinster Schools Senior Cup clash against St Mary’s thanks to their 22 – 19 win over Wesley College in Clontarf this afternoon.

Liam Crowley’s second half try added to James Corcoran’s score and the kicking of Billy Foley pushed the Tipperary school to a 22 – 12 lead entering the closing stages of the contest before Wesley closed the gap late on.

The draw for the second round took place in Old Wesley clubhouse immediately after St Mary’s enthralling win over St Andrew’s in Donnybrook, the Rathmines school last out of the hat and pitted against Roscrea.

Cormac Izuchukwu with James McElroy of Wesley. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The second round fixtures will take place from 17 February and will also see defending champions Belvedere take on Newbridge College, Blackrock College face St Gerard’s while the big guns of St Michael’s and Clongowes Wood will also contest for a right to enter the semi-final stage.

Leinster Schools Senior Cup second round draw

Blackrock College v St Gerard’s

St Michael’s v Clongowes Wood

Belvedere College v Newbridge College

CC Roscrea v St Mary’s College