'One of my big regrets, I probably should have ripped his head off' - Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz

ROY KEANE PUT the boot in on Carlos Queiroz this evening and revealed that one of his big regrets is not ripping the Portuguese coach’s head off.

Keane and Queiroz infamously fell out during the Corkman’s final days at Old Trafford — as detailed by Keane in his autobiography, The Second Half.

Speaking on ITV as Queiroz and his Iran side prepared to take on Spain, Keane praised the former Manchester United assistant as ‘an excellent coach… doing an excellent job’.

But the bad blood between the two hasn’t entirely been forgotten, it seems.

“I always felt I had a decent relationship, particularly in his first spell at the club,” Keane explained.

“His second spell when he came back, for some reason towards the end of my time there, I found him really disrespectful towards me so we had a bit of a falling out.

“He questioned my loyalty and I told him where to go.

“One of my big regrets, really, I probably should have ripped his head off.

“But excellent coach and he’s doing an excellent job, it has to be said.”

