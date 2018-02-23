  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Roy Keane slams Jack Wilshere: 'He is the most over-rated player on the planet'

The former Manchester United star branded Arsenal ‘a shambles’, with special criticism pointed at Wilshere, following their loss to Ostersunds.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Feb 2018, 8:18 AM
5 hours ago 9,677 Views 29 Comments
ROY KEANE LET his feelings about Arsenal be known after their stunning loss to Ostersunds in the Europa League, taking particular aim at midfielder Jack Wilshere who he called the “most overrated player on the planet”.

Arsenal advanced to the last 16 courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate victory but it was a night to forget for the Londoners, who crashed to a 2-1 defeat last night.

A pair of first-half goals within 70 seconds from Hosam Aiesh and Ken Sema had Swedish visitors Ostersunds dreaming of the unlikeliest of upsets at the Emirates Stadium.

Sead Kolasinac took the sting out of the loss with a second-half goal for Arsenal, but former Manchester United captain Keane took aim at the Gunners, with Wilshere firmly in his sights.

“Arsenal are a great example of how not to start a game of football,” Keane said on ITV . “They are so slow out of the blocks. Poor attitude, no energy, no desire. It’s not like a light switch, you can’t just turn it on and off.

“A lot of that will come from the manager and his coaching staff, but ultimately it has to come from the player. You have to motivate yourself. You have your pride and you want to do well for yourself, your team-mates, your family and to turn up like that was a shambles.

“We have seen it so many times from Arsenal. They went to Nottingham Forest [in the FA Cup last month] with exactly the same attitude and lost. You make excuses for Arsenal all the time, but it’s a load of rubbish. The Arsenal players must drive you crazy. A shambles.

“You look for your senior players to lead by example…when Wilshere is your captain, to me, he is probably the most over-rated player on the planet.”

Arsenal will find out who their next opponent in the Europa League will be on Friday, but must put Thursday’s performance behind them quickly.

The Gunners face Premier League leaders Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.
