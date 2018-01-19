Pienaar returns from injury as Montpellier name star-studded side for Leinster

RUAN PIENAAR HAS recovered from injury to make his first European appearance since Montpellier’s defeat to Exeter Chiefs in round two of the Champions Cup when Leinster visit the south of France tomorrow afternoon [KO 1pm, Sky Sports].

Pienaar started against Leinster in round one. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The former Ulster scrum-half featured in the corresponding fixture between the sides at the RDS back in October before suffering a concussion in the home defeat to Exeter a week later.

But Pienaar has been named to start in a star-studded side selected by Montpellier coach Vern Cotter for Saturday’s final Pool 3 clash at the Altrad Stadium, with the Top 14 side still in with a slim chance of progression to the quarter-finals.

Pienaar forms a stellar half-back partnership with Aaron Cruden, who missed the round one game in Dublin through injury, while Montpellier’s giant Fijian Nemani Nadolo will look to cause more damage to Leinster having scored four tries in his last three games against the province.

The French side will be captained by Louis Picamoles once again and know they need a bonus-point win over Leinster to stand any chance of qualifying for the knock-out stages.

Meanwhile, Castres have named their team for Sunday’s trip to face Munster at Thomond Park [KO 1pm, Sky Sports].

Geoffrey Palis, who was this week named in France’s Six Nations squad for the championship opener against Ireland, starts at fullback while Samoan winger David Smith and South African-born French international Rory Kockott are also included.

Castres travel to Limerick with an outside chance of topping the pool. A bonus-point win at Thomond Park and defeat for Racing 92 to Leicester would see them top the standings with just 17 points.

Montpellier (v Leinster):

15. Benjamin Fall

14. Timoci Nagusa

13. Frans Steyn

12. Jan Serfontein

11. Nemani Nadolo

10. Aaron Cruden

9. Ruan Pienaar

1. Mikheil Nariashvili

2. Bismarck Du Plessis

3. Antoine Guillamon

4. Nicholaas Van Rensburg

5. Konstantine Mikautadze

6. Kelian Galletier

7. Yacouba Camara

8. Louis Picamoles.

Replacements:

16. Romain Ruffenach

17. Yvan Watremez

18. Mohamed Haouas

19. Julien Delannoy

20. Fulgence Ouedraogo

21. Gela Aprasidze

22. Joe Tomane

23. Jesse Mogg.

Castres (v Munster):

15. Geoffrey Palis

14. Kylian Jaminet

13. Thomas Combezou

12. Robert Ebersohn

11. David Smith

10. Julien Dumora

9. Rory Kockott

1. Antoine Tichit

2. Jody Jenneker

3. Damien Tussac

4. Alexandre Bias

5. Thibault Lassalle

6. Yannick Caballero

7. Steve Mafi

8. Alex Tulou.

Replacements:

16. Kevin Firmin

17. Tudor Stroe

18. Daniel Kotze

19. Victor Moreaux

20. Baptiste Delaporte

21. Yohan Domenech

22. Yohan Le Bourhis

23. Afusipa Taumoepeau.

