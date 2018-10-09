This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality'

Rugby Players Ireland has backed its members to guard their injury information.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 3:09 PM
By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 3:09 PM
http://the42.ie/4275812

MUNSTER HAVE SAID that Conor Murray won’t be available this weekend against Exeter Chiefs but beyond that, there is no certainty.

The province’s latest injury update again listed Murray as being among their players who are “progressing with rehabilitation,” indicating that the scrum-half is currently sidelined with a neck issue.

Conor Murray Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Munster boss Johann van Graan has been asked about Murray’s injury on a number of occasions now and has delivered essentially the same answer on each occasion.

“I can’t comment on Conor,” van Graan has insisted, while he told RTÉ that Murray had asked Munster not to speak any further on the issue.

“Upon his request, I can’t comment on his injury,” said van Graan. “He’s requested that his information remains confidential. I can’t really comment on the injury. I’ve got to respect that.”

For some, Murray’s stance in guarding his injury information has proved to be a frustration.

Indeed, the argument has been made that supporters deserve to have clarity around injury issues and when exactly a player is due to return to playing. 

That said, many fans have been quick to stress that they simply wish Murray well in his recovery and have no urgent desire to know more about the nature of his injury.

Whatever one’s opinion on the matter, it seems quite certain that we will see more examples like Murray’s in the future, with players protecting their medical information from the media and the public.

Jamie Heaslip was something of a trendsetter in this regard, withholding information regarding the injury that eventually forced him to retire earlier this year and opting against revealing the nature of the injury in his retirement statement. 

Jamie Heaslip is thanked by the crowd before the game Jamie Heaslip has been a trendsetter in this area. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Given that two high-profile players in Murray and Heaslip have been unwilling to allow their medical information to be released into the public domain, it seems likely that others will follow suit.

Rugby Players Ireland [RPI], the body representing professional rugby players in this country, says it supports players who take this position regarding their medical data.

“Injury reporting has always been a feature of sports journalism and we do acknowledge that fans and journalists have a genuine concern for players’ wellbeing,” Simon Keogh, CEO of RPI, told The42.

“However, the players and their medical teams also share concerns in relation to medical information being in the public domain. While a player is free to discuss specific issues, we have moved to safeguard player information whilst balancing the public interest.

“As their representative body, we need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality.”

Since his retirement earlier this year, Heaslip has underlined that rugby players have “got to know what their rights are” in relation to medical data.

It’s an area where RPI and the global players’ association, International Rugby Players [IRP], have been working to educate their members around their right to privacy. 

Conor Murray Murray hasn't played yet this season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

IRP is due to further discuss putting in place official policies around players protecting their medical data at a meeting next month. 

But the international body’s stance on players having the right to privacy is very clear.

“Under the World Players Universal Declaration of Human Rights, every player has the right to a private life, privacy and protection in relation to the collection, storage and transfer of personal data,” Omar Hassanein, CEO of IRP, told The42

“While we acknowledge that professional players are often in the public eye, they should be afforded the same rights as everyone to control what personal information is in the public domain.

“As the global representative body, we support any player that wishes to keep his or her data private, especially in relation to sensitive medical information.” 

Simply put, Murray’s case is unlikely to be the last of its kind.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

