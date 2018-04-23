Pick your favourite out of these three brilliant nominees for Rugby Players Ireland Try of the Year

RUGBY PLAYERS IRELAND this morning announced their Try of the Year nominees for the awards season ahead.

Bate that breath, put on a fake smile for the cameras and hear the drumroll for the nominees who grounded the scores after either their own individual brilliance or a sublime assist from a team-mate.

Andrew Conway (Munster v Toulon)

An outrageous finish to a seismic quarter-final clash.

Jacob Stockdale (Ireland v Wales)

That zip-line pass from Jonathan Sexton is a thing of beauty.

CJ Stander (Ireland v England)

A powerful run from the Munster number eight to force the score, but Tadhg Furlong should be invited on stage if this one wins out.

That’s it. Just the three nominations.

And we know what you’re thinking: where is Jordan Larmour?

The 20-year-old’s magical individual effort from deep in his own half in Thomond Park was the first try that sprung to mind in this category.

Fortunately, we can still enjoy his fleet of foot on YouTube – and he has plenty of time to deliver for contenders in the years ahead.

Which try, among or absent from the four above, was your favourite try of the Irish rugby season?