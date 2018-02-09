  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doping-implicated Russian athletes fail in last-minute Olympic bid

Cas rejected the case of 47 athletes this morning.

By AFP Friday 9 Feb 2018, 7:32 AM
4 hours ago 5,196 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3842132
Dozens of Russian athletes won't be taking part after the latest decision.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Dozens of Russian athletes won't be taking part after the latest decision.
Dozens of Russian athletes won't be taking part after the latest decision.
Image: DPA/PA Images

DOZENS OF RUSSIANS implicated in doping lost a last-minute court bid to take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics today, prompting relief among rivals but fury in Moscow.

Just hours before the opening ceremony, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) rejected the cases of 47 Russians who wanted to overturn a decision not to invite them to take part.

The court decision was quickly welcomed by the International Olympic Committee, which said it “brings clarity for all athletes”, and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

But a source close to the IOC told AFP that the Russians have lodged a case with a Swiss civil court in Lausanne, where the IOC is headquartered, in a final bid to compete in South Korea.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is banned by the IOC, railed against the decision and said Cas had come under “pressure” from the Olympic Committee.

Short Track Speed Skating - European Championship Victor An (left) is one of those to lose his appeal. Source: DPA/PA Images

The Russians, including Korean-born star speed skater Victor An, had asked Cas to reverse an IOC decision not to invite them to compete as neutrals.

Russia’s team is banned after the emergence of systemic drug cheating. But the IOC allowed a large group of Russians deemed clean to take part as “Olympic Athletes from Russia”.

“The applications filed by Russian athletes and coaches have been dismissed,” Cas secretary general Matthieu Reeb told a packed news conference.

The team of Russian athletes remains at 168, the fourth biggest contingent of the Games. Russian competitors will march behind a neutral Olympic flag at the opening ceremony later on Friday.

A spokesman for the Olympic Athletes from Russia told AFP:

“It’s a pity the Russian delegation is not bigger.”

Russian figure skater Evgenia Tarasova said: “It is sad, of course.”

However, the IOC hailed the decision and WADA president Craig Reedie called it “welcome news for WADA… for athletes and all others worldwide that care for clean sport”.

Sort of celebrating

The Russian saga has proved highly contentious in the build-up to Pyeongchang. On Thursday, reports emerged of an altercation between a Canadian and a Russian at the athletes’ village.

“The athletes are sort of celebrating the decision in a way,” said America’s Angela Ruggiero, chair of the IOC athletes commission.

“The message we’re sending is the decision has been made and you should be satisfied that every athlete, including the Olympic Athletes from Russia, have had to clear the same high hurdle,” she added.

Fifteen of the 47 who lost their bids on Friday were among a group of 28 who controversially had life bans from the Olympics overturned last week by Cas.

The other 32, including three-time Games gold medallist An, were also left off the list of Russians invited to Pyeongchang.

Russia’s Olympic suspension in December followed the uncovering of a widespread doping conspiracy culminating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Games, where host nation Russia topped the medals table.

Investigations revealed an elaborate plot where tainted Russian urine samples were switched with clean ones using a “mousehole” in the wall of the Sochi anti-doping laboratory.

Russia has denied any government links to the conspiracy. But the IOC has banned the former sports minister Mutko for life.

“It’s clearly disappointing we’re still talking about this on the eve of the Winter Games,” said Hugh Robertson, chairman of the British Olympic Association.

“It’s reassuring the IOC’s decision has been upheld and we can get on with the Games and forget about doping.”

However, Jim Walden, lawyer for Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, cautioned that it was only a “small semblance of justice for clean athletes”.

“I hope IOC president Thomas Bach is listening. For the sake of the Olympic ideal, he needs to resign,” Walden said in a statement.

- (C) AFP 2018

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
'I was definitely a big fan' – Pulisic admits Man United support
ITALY
O'Shea: 'Thatâs sport. Thatâs why Iâll never do any job in Ireland'
O'Shea: 'That’s sport. That’s why I’ll never do any job in Ireland'
World Cup plans go hand-in-hand with the present tense for Ireland
'When you're not able to do something, it becomes mental': McGrath ready to roar again
IRELAND
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
Ireland leave little to chance and more talking points ahead of Italy clash
SIX NATIONS
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
England coach urges World Rugby to clamp down on 'out of order' Alun Wyn Jones
'I expect Jordan to provide what he has been providing in provincial matches'
JOE SCHMIDT
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
Schmidt looks to maintain freshness as he manages the workload of his pack
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie