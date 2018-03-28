  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 28 March, 2018
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants

The chants were aimed at Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele last night.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 2:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,850 Views 7 Comments
Paul Pogba was the target of some of the chanting last night.
Paul Pogba was the target of some of the chanting last night.
FRANCE’S SPORTS MINISTER has condemned the “inadmissible” monkey chants aimed at French players Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele during the international friendly against Russia in Saint Petersburg last night.

Laura Flessel, a former two-time Olympic champion in fencing, posted a message on her Twitter account today.

“Racism has no place on the football pitch,” she said.

“We have to take action together on a European and international level to bring an end to this inadmissible behaviour.”

During the second half of France’s 3-1 victory over Russia, an AFP photographer heard monkey chants aimed at Barcelona winger Dembele, while internet users claimed to have heard Manchester United midfielder Pogba targeted.

Neither the players nor the French team management, approached by AFP, commented on the allegations, while Russian authorities said on Wednesday they hadn’t heard anything but were prepared to look into it.

“If this information is confirmed, then of course we will study both the video replay and everything else that happened around the match,” the Russian Football Union’s security committee head Vladimir Markin was quoted as saying by Sport Express

“And after that, we will give our assessment.”

But his RFU security council colleague Alexei Tolkachyov stressed they had heard nothing.

“If necessary, we are ready to study this episode. But I will repeat -– we did not record anything of the kind,” Tolkachyov was quoted as saying.

Russia is under the microscope as it will host the World Cup from 14 June to 15 July.

The country has also come under scrutiny after the International Olympic Committee banned Russia from last month’s Winter Games in South Korea over a state-sponsored doping programme that reached its zenith at the Sochi Olympics four years ago.

Seven World Cup matches will be held in Saint Petersburg’s 68,000-capacity stadium, including a semi-final.

Russian football has long been blighted by the scourge of racist chanting from the terraces and world football’s governing body FIFA says it is closely monitoring the situation in the country.

The Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) anti-discrimination network reported 89 racist and far-right incidents at Russian games in the 2016/17 season.

Most recently, Spartak Moscow were hit with a suspended stadium ban by the Russian Football Union over almost a minute of racist chanting directed at Lokomotiv Moscow’s Brazilian goalkeeper Guilherme Marinato earlier this month.

(C) AFP 2018

AFP

