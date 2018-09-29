Molinari faces Woods again in foursome matches as afternoon session gets underway

REIGNING BRITISH OPEN champion Francesco Molinari looks for his third victory over Tiger Woods at the Ryder Cup as the two square off in the afternoon foursomes which are underway at Le Golf National.

The fifth-ranked Italian and England’s Tommy Fleetwood, his European partner through all four pairs matches this week, are facing 14-time major winner Woods and fellow American Bryson DeChambeau in the alternate shot format.

Molinari and Fleetwood dispatched Woods and reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed 3 and 1 in fourballs on Friday and by a 4 and 3 margin on Saturday morning.

Molinari had been winless in six Ryder Cup career matches until this week.

The session began with European veterans Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson facing world number one Dustin Johnson and third-ranked Brooks Koepka.

Sergio Garcia, who paired with Rory McIlroy for an emotional fourballs victory over Koepka and Tony Finau, pairs with Swede Alex Noren in foursomes against Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson.

The final afternoon match sends European talisman Ian Poulter and McIlroy against Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

