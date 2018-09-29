This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Molinari faces Woods again in foursome matches as afternoon session gets underway

We’re off the mark again at Le Golf National and Europe are keeping their noses in front.

By AFP Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 2:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,043 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4260748
Tiger Woods.
Image: Adam Davy
Tiger Woods.
Tiger Woods.
Image: Adam Davy

REIGNING BRITISH OPEN champion Francesco Molinari looks for his third victory over Tiger Woods at the Ryder Cup as the two square off in the afternoon foursomes which are underway at Le Golf National.

The fifth-ranked Italian and England’s Tommy Fleetwood, his European partner through all four pairs matches this week, are facing 14-time major winner Woods and fellow American Bryson DeChambeau in the alternate shot format.

Molinari and Fleetwood dispatched Woods and reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed 3 and 1 in fourballs on Friday and by a 4 and 3 margin on Saturday morning.

Molinari had been winless in six Ryder Cup career matches until this week.

The session began with European veterans Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson facing world number one Dustin Johnson and third-ranked Brooks Koepka.

Sergio Garcia, who paired with Rory McIlroy for an emotional fourballs victory over Koepka and Tony Finau, pairs with Swede Alex Noren in foursomes against Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson.

The final afternoon match sends European talisman Ian Poulter and McIlroy against Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

© – AFP, 2018 

