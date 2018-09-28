This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Europe stage rousing Friday afternoon fightback to seize 5-3 Ryder Cup lead

Stenson and Rose lead the way, as Europe win all four matches in a foursomes session for the first time.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 28 Sep 2018, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 9,574 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4259725

AFTER USA’S INITIAL surge at Le Golf National, Europe staged a rousing foursomes comeback on Friday afternoon, as Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose led the charge for Thomas Bjorn’s side, who take a 5-3 lead into the weekend.

42nd Ryder Cup - Day One - Le Golf National Rory McIlroy celebrates holding a putt on six. Source: Adam Davy

USA’s dominance in the opening Ryder Cup fourballs handed the visitors all the momentum in Paris — Jim Furyk’s men storming into a 3-1 lead — but a remarkable whitewash has dramatically changed the complexion of the scoreboard in Europe’s favour.

Wildcard pick Stenson, who like Garcia was left out in the morning, reprised his old successful partnership with Justin Rose to take a 4-up lead after 12 holes against world number one Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, before completing a 3&2 victory for Europe’s second point.

Garcia, playing in his ninth Ryder Cup, and rookie Alex Noren stormed into a 7-up lead at the turn on Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau at a raucous Le Golf National, and duly recorded a 5&4 win which stamped Europe’s authority on the biennial match. 

Mickelson was especially erratic, with the American pairing four-over par for the front nine.

Rory McIlroy, in poor form in the fourballs, fell two-down early alongside the talismanic Ian Poulter against Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson — but the European duo rebounded strongly and upon finding their range, romped to a 4&2 win. 

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, impressive winners just hours earlier, found themselves three-down to Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, who had grabbed Europe’s only point so far by vanquishing Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed.

Their 5&4 victory ensured Europe won all four matches of a Ryder Cup foursomes session for the first time, and are now in the driving seat heading into Saturday morning’s fourballs, the pairings for which are expected to be announced in due course. 

42nd Ryder Cup - Day One - Le Golf National Fleetwood produced some stunning golf on Friday. Source: David Davies

Astonishingly, the four US foursomes pairings managed just one birdie between them over the front nine, enabling their opponents to seize the initiative simply by playing solid golf on a challenging course.

Europe ultimately cruised to their first whitewash in a Ryder Cup session since the opening day of the 1989 event at the Belfry — inflicting a first foursomes sweep on the USA, two years on from suffering a 4-0 loss of their own at Hazeltine.

All 24 players were given an outing on Friday, but the wholesale changes from the fourballs yielded far greater reward for Bjorn’s side.

ryder1

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    TIGER WOODS
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Fleetwood and Molinari offer glimmer of hope as Team Europe avoid whitewash in opening fourballs
    Rose produces perfect chip but Americans seize early edge in Ryder Cup fourballs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    A goal that sums up the man â Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    A goal that sums up the man — Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    Guardiola warns Mendy as French defender arrives late after attending Joshua title fight
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    BOXING
    Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury
    Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury
    Billy Joe Saunders tests positive for banned stimulant but 'licenced to box' in Boston next month
    After 45 years and over 1,000 bouts, HBO and the sport of boxing will go their separate ways

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie