Monday 15 October, 2018
Ryle Nugent returning to rugby commentary alongside Jamie Heaslip

RTÉ’s former head of sport will be covering Ireland’s November internationals for Channel 4.

By Ben Blake Monday 15 Oct 2018, 3:34 PM
43 minutes ago 2,501 Views 7 Comments
Nugent and Heaslip will link up on Channel 4.
Image: INPHO
Nugent and Heaslip will link up on Channel 4.
Nugent and Heaslip will link up on Channel 4.
Image: INPHO

RYLE NUGENT HAS announced that he will be back commentating on our television screens next month. 

After 24 years with the national broadcaster, Nugent stepped down as head of sport at RTÉ last February. 

He had become known as the rugby commentator for Ireland international matches, but RTÉ have lost the rights to show the Six Nations to Virgin Media (formerly TV3) until 2021 at least. 

In September, it was announced that Channel 4 would be broadcasting Ireland’s November Tests free-to-air for the next four years. 

And Nugent will return to the commentator’s box as Joe Schmidt’s men face Italy, Argentina, New Zealand and the United States next month.

He will be joined by former Ireland international Jamie Heaslip, who earned 95 caps before retiring from the game earlier this year.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Nugent wrote:

Ryle Jamie Source: Twitter

