  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great

Robbie Fowler has hailed the Egyptian’s efforts for club and country this season.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Apr 2018, 7:46 PM
1 hour ago 4,280 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3960114
Mo Salah (file pic).
Mo Salah (file pic).
Mo Salah (file pic).

MO SALAH IS a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best prizes dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years, says Robbie Fowler.

A remarkable debut campaign at Anfield has seen the Egypt international plunder 40 goals across all competitions, while also firing his country to the 2018 World Cup.

His talismanic efforts have earned him plenty of plaudits, and there is the potential of major honours to come as Liverpool chase down Champions League glory and he forms part of a six-man shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Salah is among the frontrunners for that particular prize, but Liverpool legend Fowler feels he could go one better in the months to come by earning recognition as not just the finest player in England, but the best on the planet.

The former Reds striker told the Daily Mirror: “I’m putting on the tin hat before suggesting this but Mo Salah surely deserves to be in the ­running for the Ballon d’Or.

“I’m not saying he’s going to win it, in fact I’m pretty sure he won’t the way the whole thing is structured. But I am saying – passionately – that it’s time to look beyond the almost knee-jerk leaning towards Ronaldo or Messi.

“Don’t get me wrong, they are two of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

People get misty eyed over the pair of them, and quite rightly. They have both had good years, and with a World Cup, both have the chance for an ­outstanding one. Yet so far, Salah has matched them, no doubt.

“He’s probably got more chance of ­winning the Best FIFA Men’s Player award, ­because that is ­in part selected by ­international coaches. The Ballon d’Or votes are by journalists.

“Even if you put what Mo has done at Liverpool to one side, he’s been astonishing. He has gone from being an ­exciting, quality player, to a truly world-class one for Jurgen Klopp.”

Fowler added: “Salah has been out of this world. That’s not me just being a rose-tinted Liverpool idiot (though yeah, I’m that too), that’s a striker recognising class in front of goal.

“You can see exactly how good he is in the goals he scores. Look at the two City games. He was relatively quiet in both, yet in both matches, he scored the goal that turned the whole tie on its head. That’s what truly great players do. That’s why they are great players.

“They do nothing for 80 minutes, and then produce something ­sublime at the most suffocating pressure moment of the entire game. Consistently. Salah has done that.”

Liverpool snapped up Salah for £36.9 million in the summer of 2017, with his efforts over the course of 2017-18 making that look like quite the bargain.

Fowler believes the 25-year-old is now part of the global elite, with his remarkable skill set making him comparable to Barcelona and Real Madrid superstars Messi and Ronaldo.

He added: “People questioned his fee, for someone who was dumped by ­Chelsea. Perhaps that made him anxious, snatching at chances? The fee doesn’t seem so much now, does it?

Remember his goal against Porto, where he flicked it up then volleyed it in? The truly great strikers can slow things down to read what will happen around them. See all the angles quicker, better than anyone else.

“It’s a gift. And a very rare one. So why shouldn’t he be named in the same golden breath as Ronaldo and Messi for this season?

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Referee Michael Oliver gets police support after threats>

5 defining matches in Manchester City’s title-winning campaign>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
FOOTBALL
Liverpool and Real Madrid told they have 'no chance' of landing Roma star
Liverpool and Real Madrid told they have 'no chance' of landing Roma star
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
LEINSTER
Leinster rate O'Brien 50-50 for Scarlets, but Henshaw and Conan to train fully ahead of semi-final
Leinster rate O'Brien 50-50 for Scarlets, but Henshaw and Conan to train fully ahead of semi-final
Munster flex their muscles in Bloem', Italians do the job in Dublin and all your Pro14 highlights
Molony leads drive of Leinster fringe eager for taste of big days ahead
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mauricio Pochettino defends under-fire Tottenham goalkeeper
Mauricio Pochettino defends under-fire Tottenham goalkeeper
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie