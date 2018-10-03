This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp urges Salah to stay 'relaxed'

The Anfield striker is yet to again hit the heights of his debut season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 8:06 AM
1 hour ago 1,150 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4265614
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp again backed Mohamed Salah, telling the forward to stay “completely relaxed” as he looks for a return to form.

Salah, 26, is yet to hit his form of last season, beginning the campaign with just three goals in eight games.

The Egypt international was substituted during the second half of Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where Daniel Sturridge scored a stunning late equaliser.

Speaking ahead of his team’s Champions League clash against Napoli on Wednesday, Klopp said Salah needed to remain calm over his form.

“It is about your confidence. His game is really good. His last game was really good – he was in the positions but then the last two balls were not too cool. That happens,” he told UK newspapers.

“He lost balls in those situations last year. How do you deal with it? Be relaxed, completely relaxed, because there is no need for anything else. Completely relaxed.

“The quality is there and so everything is fine.”

Despite Salah’s dip in form, Liverpool are second in the Premier League and started their European campaign with a win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Salah’s first season at Anfield was an impressive one, the forward netting 44 goals in 52 games.

But Klopp said it was best to judge Salah based on what Liverpool achieved in 2018-19.

“There are not big talks necessary, just a completely normal situation. If you don’t score 10 goals in your first seven games then everybody asks if you can do it again,” he said.

“It is not interesting, even Ian Rush didn’t score 40 goals in 10 seasons, season after season after season. That’s not how it works.

“You have to be a proper threat. As an offensive player you have to work hard. If it’s 20 or whatever at the end of season it depends how much success we have as a team if it is successful or not. There is no personal success possible. All awards are for everyone. We do what we do best.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp urges Salah to stay 'relaxed'
    Klopp urges Salah to stay 'relaxed'
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    From Russia with Love: CKSA Moscow stun Real Madrid as Champions League holders suffer away defeat
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    As it happened: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League
    'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    Reborn Sturridge an extra weapon in Liverpool's armoury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie