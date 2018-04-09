  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 9 April, 2018
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season

The 25-year-old put in a series of outstanding performances and has been rewarded for the effort.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Apr 2018, 4:42 PM
2 hours ago 1,800 Views 6 Comments
Mo Salah (file pic).
Updated at 16.56

MO SALAH HAS won the PFA Player of the Month award for March.

The Liverpool forward scored six Premier League goals during the month in consideration, including four against Watford at Anfield.

Salah has now claimed the prize four times this season, after scooping it in November, December and February.

The former Roma player secured 80% of votes cast in an online poll to beat off competitions from Tottenham Hotspur trio Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Jan Vertonghen, as well as Manchester City pair Leroy Sane and David Silva.

Meanwhile, it remains uncertain whether Salah will feature in Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Manchester City tomorrow.

Salah opened the scoring in last week’s rousing 3-0 success at Anfield, before departing the action early in the second period with a groin injury.

That problem kept him out of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Everton, but Klopp was optimistic when quizzed on the fitness of a man who has scored 38 goals across all competitions this season.

“We’re not sure 100%, he was with the athletic coach yesterday,” Klopp told a media conference ahead of Tuesday’s return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

“Rather yes than no, but we have to wait and see for the reaction.”

Before facing the media, Klopp also provided an update on Andrew Robertson and Alberto Moreno, both of whom missed the Merseyside derby with minor knocks.

No real clue in the moment because we have to wait a little bit,” he told the club’s official website.

“You can imagine, in this short period between games, it is quite difficult, so I have to wait each minute I can and that’s what I’ll do. There’s nothing new in the moment, we will see.

“With Mo, Robbo and Alberto, we have to wait a little bit, but of course [we have] big hope they will be back.”

There was less positive news regarding Emre Can, however. The Germany midfielder sustained a back injury last month and has been out of action since.

“That is not in the best place,” Klopp added. “[He is receiving] treatment and we’re still hoping it will be a little bit quicker than maybe we thought in the first moment. But we cannot say anything else.”

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

COMMENTS (6)

