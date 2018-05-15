  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ireland's Sam Bennett sprints to impressive third place finish at stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider finished in third place during the six hour stage from Penne to Gualdo Tadino.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 15 May 2018, 4:46 PM
2 hours ago 1,371 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4014493
Irish cyclist Sam Bennett.
Image: Justin Setterfield
Irish cyclist Sam Bennett.
Irish cyclist Sam Bennett.
Image: Justin Setterfield

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT put in another memorable performance during stage 10 of the 2018 Giro d’Italia on Tuesday afternoon, finishing in third place.

It comes four days after the 27-year old became the first Irishman since Stephen Roche in 1987 to claim a Giro stage win, with Bennett recording a memorable seventh stage victory last Friday for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Matej Mogoric beat Nico Denz in a two-man sprint finish to claim the 10th stage on Tuesday, as Britain’s Simon Yates maintained his grip on the overall race lead.

But Yates’s Colombian team-mate Esteban Chaves had a disastrous day as he was distanced on the opening climb of the 244km stage from Penne to Gualdo Tadino and lost more than 10 minutes to drop out of overall contention having started the day second.

Bennett put in a thorough display, but was denied a potential second stage win by the two-man breakaway of Mogoric and Denz.

The Irishman dug deep to conclude with a dramatic sprint, emerging at the top of the peloton to snatch third.

Tuesday’s performance adds 25 points to Bennett’s total, meaning he is still on course for a points jersey at this year’s Giro.

Source: Cycling Freak/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

