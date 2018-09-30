This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Italy and Zebre prop arrested for alleged drug trafficking - reports

Sami Panico is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

By AFP Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 2:16 PM
Sami Panico (file pic).
Image: Italy Rugy Official Twitter.
Sami Panico (file pic).
Sami Panico (file pic).
Image: Italy Rugy Official Twitter.

ITALY INTERNATIONAL RUGBY player Sami Panico has been arrested for alleged “possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking,” according to Italian press reports.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Italian police seized 1.5kg of marijuana, 330 grams of hashish and 10,000 euros ($11,621) cash stashed in the garden of the 25-year-old’s house at Torvajanica, south of Rome.

Prop Panico, 25, plays for Italian club Zebre Rugby and has ten caps for the Italian national side, the most recent against Scotland in March 2017 in the Six Nations.

According to the police, this sum of money discovered “comes from illegal activities”, writes La Gazzetta.

Panico was placed under house arrest pending further proceedings.

The player is still under contract with Zebre Rugby, one of the two Italian franchises playing in Pro 14, but he was dropped a year ago after breaking the jaw of one of his team-mates, in a training ground bust up.

© – AFP 2018

