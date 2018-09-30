Italy and Zebre prop arrested for alleged drug trafficking - reports

ITALY INTERNATIONAL RUGBY player Sami Panico has been arrested for alleged “possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking,” according to Italian press reports.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Italian police seized 1.5kg of marijuana, 330 grams of hashish and 10,000 euros ($11,621) cash stashed in the garden of the 25-year-old’s house at Torvajanica, south of Rome.

Prop Panico, 25, plays for Italian club Zebre Rugby and has ten caps for the Italian national side, the most recent against Scotland in March 2017 in the Six Nations.

According to the police, this sum of money discovered “comes from illegal activities”, writes La Gazzetta.

Panico was placed under house arrest pending further proceedings.

The player is still under contract with Zebre Rugby, one of the two Italian franchises playing in Pro 14, but he was dropped a year ago after breaking the jaw of one of his team-mates, in a training ground bust up.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!