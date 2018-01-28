  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'They have to protect players': Guardiola criticises referee after Sane horror tackle

The forward could be out for ‘two, three, four’ weeks according to the Man City boss.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 7:15 PM
3 hours ago 8,402 Views 29 Comments
Sane went off just before half time.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

PEP GUARDIOLA WAS left furious at the standard of refereeing in Manchester City’s FA Cup win as he predicted Leroy Sane would spend three weeks on the sidelines after a horror tackle.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling saw City safely past Cardiff City in Sunday’s fourth round match in the Welsh capital.

That victory was soured, however, by Sane’s withdrawal before half time following a nasty studs-up challenge perpetrated by Joe Bennett.

Bennett only received a booking for the hit before later seeing red for a separate offence, and Pep — who was spotted having a heated exchange with officials at full-time — believes Lee Mason was far too lenient in his refereeing.

“I don’t understand the (Bernardo) goal that we didn’t get, but that is okay. We can accept that. But they have to protect the players,” Pep told reporters after the final whistle.

“They [refs] are there to protect the players. When there is fault, there is fault, and when it is dangerous, it is dangerous.

“We will see [Sane's injury] tomorrow, he could be out for two, three, four weeks.”

