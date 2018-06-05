This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sane exclusion puts Low 'under massive pressure' – German legend Ballack

Joachim Low’s decision to leave Leroy Sane out of his Germany squad surprised Michael Ballack.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 8:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,956 Views 1 Comment
MICHAEL BALLACK EXPRESSED his surprise at Leroy Sane’s omission from Germany’s World Cup squad.

Manchester City attacker Sane, 22, was left out of the 23-man squad by coach Joachim Low.

Former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Ballack used social media to give his take on the exclusion of the PFA Young Player of the Year.

“Germany’s Low puts himself under massive pressure with this decision,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Leroy Sane, the best young player in the PL [Premier League] has to stay at home.”

Sane is yet to score for Germany in his 12 caps with the senior team, but had an impressive second season at Manchester City, where he scored 10 league goals and had 15 assists.

‘I’m watching her games on the internet… We’ll be texting each other’

Mastercard ends controversial meals-for-goals campaign with Neymar, Messi

