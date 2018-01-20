  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seven-try Saracens face anxious wait after keeping quarter-final hopes alive

Clermont’s win over Ospreys means they progress as pool winners.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 6:58 PM
2 hours ago 6,958 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/3808578

CLERMONT GRABBED A Champions Cup quarter-final berth with a 24-7 victory over Ospreys this afternoon, while holders Saracens kept their hopes alive by crushing Northampton.

Last year’s runners-up Clermont beat the visiting Welsh club to take first place in Pool 2 to secure a home quarter-final, as Saracens romped to a 62-14 thrashing of Saints to finish second ahead of Ospreys.

Saracens v Northampton Saints - European Rugby Champions Cup - Pool Four - Allianz Park Sean Maitland added a sixth try in the second-half for Saracens. Source: Paul Harding

Nick Abendanon slid on to Morgan Parra’s chip after 25 minutes for Clermont’s first try, before two Parra penalties stretched the hosts’ lead to 13-0 at half-time.

But Ospreys made the home team sweat as Ashley Beck’s try, converted by Dan Biggar, cut the deficit to six points with 10 minutes left.

Clermont wrapped up a fifth win of the pool stage though as Parra and Greig Laidlaw kicked late penalties and Luke McAlister touched down for their second try.

Saracens, who are chasing a third straight Champions Cup title, would have been eliminated by an Ospreys win.

But instead they cruised to a bonus-point victory over English rivals Northampton to improve their chances of taking one of the three last-eight places for the best second-placed teams.

Saints, enduring a miserable season, took the lead twice in the first 20 minutes with tries by Jacobus Reinach and Nafi Tuitavake but failed to score again.

Mako Vunipola powered over for the home side’s first try between the visitors’ two scores, before Alex Goode used his pace to put Saracens in front for the first time.

Further tries from Marcelo Bosch and Richard Wigglesworth sealed a bonus point inside 35 minutes, before South African Vincent Koch crossed before half-time.

Sean Maitland and Sione Langi Vailanu took the final try tally to seven as England international back Owen Farrell finished with 27 points.

pool2

Earlier in the day, Montpellier and Exeter both chased bonus-point victories but fell short as their European campaigns ended at the pool stages.

Montpellier lost 23-14 at home to Leinster, who had already clinched first place in Pool 3, while in Scotstoun, Exeter lost 28-21 to Glasgow.

Leinster’s grasp on top spot meant Exeter and Montpellier were vying for second place as well as chasing one of the three quarter-final places available to group runners-up.

Exeter gradually abandoned their usual disciplined approach after flamboyant Glasgow took a second-minute lead with a try by Stuart Hogg.

After Sam Simmonds replied for Exeter just before half time, Glasgow regained the lead with a penalty try awarded for a deliberate knock on by Nic White.

With White serving 10 minutes in the sin bin and Exeter growing more desperate, counter-punching Glasgow hit the Chiefs with two superb tries in two minutes from Tommy Seymour and Matt Fagerson.

Don Armand and Ian Whitten scored tries to give Exeter hope, but the English champions lacked the accuracy to turn frantic attack into heroic tries at the death.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Leinster’s Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors

Pat Lam’s Bristol announce signing of Connacht flanker Heenan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
Man City recover from Liverpool setback to go 12 points clear
ARSENAL
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Sanchez-less Arsenal run riot, McCarthy injury overshadows Everton draw
Arsenal offer €50 million for Dortmund star - report
FOOTBALL
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
Monchi issues strong statement but doesn't rule out Chelsea move for 'motivated' Dzeko
Hazard dazzles with brace as Conte's men get back on track with four-goal win
LEINSTER
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Win in France underlines Leinster's credentials as Champions Cup favourites
Leinster advance as top seeds after completing clean sweep in Montpellier
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Seven-try Saracens face anxious wait after keeping quarter-final hopes alive
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie