Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland

SCOTLAND NUMBER EIGHT Ryan Wilson faces a disciplinary panel this week after being cited for alleged contact with the eye area of England’s Nathan Hughes during the Calcutta Cup win over England.

Wilson, who was reportedly involved in a tunnel bust-up with Owen Farrell before kick-off in the Six Nations match, has been cited under Law 9.12 for an incdient in the 37th minute of the match.

If found guilty at Wednesday’s hearing, even a two-week ban would keep Wilson out of the Six Nations clash with Ireland on 10 March – a match Scotland must win to keep Championship hopes alive after they were revived on Saturday.

Ryan Wilson and Nathan Hughes grappling on the floor.



The sanctions for a guilty outcome for contact with the eye area range from the low-end entry point of four weeks. The mid-range punishment begins at eight weeks with top-end punishments to range from 12 to 52 weeks.

