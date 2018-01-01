  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland striker Scott Hogan scores first league goal of the season in Villa win

Cork native Conor Hourihane was also on target for Steve Bruce’s team.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 1 Jan 2018, 8:14 PM
10 hours ago 5,264 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3776679
Scott Hogan (file pic).
Image: Tim Goode
Scott Hogan (file pic).
Scott Hogan (file pic).
Image: Tim Goode

ASTON VILLA STRIKER Scott Hogan finally ended his goal drought as he was on target in Aston Villa’s emphatic 5-0 win over Bristol City in the Championship today.

Hogan, who has been part of recent Ireland squads though has yet to win a cap for Martin O’Neill’s team, headed home the opener on 23 minutes during today’s clash at Villa Park.

The 25-year-old has struggled for form since completing a £12 million move from Brentford to Steve Bruce’s side a year ago.

Despite three goals in the EFL Cup, the Salford native, who is eligible to represent the Boys in Green through his Irish-born grandparents, had yet to score in the Championship this season before today.

This evening’s effort ended a long goal drought — he last found the net in the league against Wigan last March and has just two Championship goals in total since completing his big-money move to Villa.

Hogan’s Irish team-mate Conor Hourihane later completed the scoring, as the midfielder’s 85th-minute deflected strike rounded off a win that led to Villa moving up to fifth in the table and left them five points off the automatic promotion spots.

Other Championship results on Monday:

Bolton 1 Hull 0

Derby 1 Sheffield United 1

Leeds United 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Norwich 2 Millwall 1

Preston 2 Middlesbrough 3

QPR 2 Cardiff 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Burton 3

Sunderland 0 Barnsley 1

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke slip up again>

Fifa say they attempted to contact whistleblower amid doping in football claims>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
'I couldn't be less interested in anything in the world' - Klopp on Coutinho-Nike story
Tetchy Mark Hughes storms out of press conference
FOOTBALL
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Van Dijk delight over 'perfect' Liverpool switch
'It wasn't in the scouting footage!' - Klopp surprised by 'remarkable' Salah's goalscoring exploits
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho blasts Paul Scholes for Pogba criticism
Mourinho blasts Paul Scholes for Pogba criticism
Martial and Lingard strike to end Man United's winless run
As it happened: Everton v Man United, Premier League
NFL
Browns complete second 0-16 season in NFL history in depressing fashion with heartbreaking final offensive play
Browns complete second 0-16 season in NFL history in depressing fashion with heartbreaking final offensive play
Bills send Bengals a special gift for helping them make the playoffs
NFL New Year's resolutions and your Week 17 preview
REVIEW
Fairytale continues as unheralded Englishman stuns Van Gerwen in thriller
Fairytale continues as unheralded Englishman stuns Van Gerwen in thriller
Retiring Phil 'The Power' Taylor marches into World Championship final
Inter's Scudetto hopes dealt another blow with Lazio stalemate

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie