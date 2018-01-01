Ireland striker Scott Hogan scores first league goal of the season in Villa win

ASTON VILLA STRIKER Scott Hogan finally ended his goal drought as he was on target in Aston Villa’s emphatic 5-0 win over Bristol City in the Championship today.
Hogan, who has been part of recent Ireland squads though has yet to win a cap for Martin O’Neill’s team, headed home the opener on 23 minutes during today’s clash at Villa Park.
The 25-year-old has struggled for form since completing a £12 million move from Brentford to Steve Bruce’s side a year ago.
Despite three goals in the EFL Cup, the Salford native, who is eligible to represent the Boys in Green through his Irish-born grandparents, had yet to score in the Championship this season before today.
This evening’s effort ended a long goal drought — he last found the net in the league against Wigan last March and has just two Championship goals in total since completing his big-money move to Villa.
Hogan’s Irish team-mate Conor Hourihane later completed the scoring, as the midfielder’s 85th-minute deflected strike rounded off a win that led to Villa moving up to fifth in the table and left them five points off the automatic promotion spots.
Other Championship results on Monday:
Bolton 1 Hull 0
Derby 1 Sheffield United 1
Leeds United 0 Nottingham Forest 0
Norwich 2 Millwall 1
Preston 2 Middlesbrough 3
QPR 2 Cardiff 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0 Burton 3
Sunderland 0 Barnsley 1
