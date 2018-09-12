Seamus Coleman injury doubt for Nations League double-header against Denmark and Wales

IRELAND CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman is an injury concern ahead of next month’s Uefa Nations League double-header in Dublin.

Coleman watched last night’s 1-1 draw in Poland from the stands and afterwards, manager Martin O’Neill told RTÉ Radio that he has suffered “a little stress fracture” in his foot.

Ireland host Denmark on 13 October before Wales arrive in Dublin for the second part of the double-header on 16 October.

And O’Neill is hopeful that Coleman will be fit to lead out the side in four weeks’ time.

“He is a great captain, a really great captain,” he told RTÉ. “He is inspirational and obviously we hope he is back in time for the games coming up.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!