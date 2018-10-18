This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 18 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Speed king Cronin constantly 'nit picking' to improve all-round game

The explosive Leinster hooker will be a key weapon in Toulouse, but will he be in Ireland’s arsenal next month?

By Sean Farrell Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,477 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4293081

HIS BRILLIANT BURST of pace to cut from 22 to try-line, out-stripping Willie Le Roux along the way, ensured Leinster were firmly on the front foot in their Heineken Champions Cup defence even before Lima Sopoaga was sent to the sin-bin last Friday.

But Sean Cronin didn’t arrive to training this week in self-satisfied mood.

“This morning,” scrum coach John Fogarty recounted on Monday, “walking out of his car the first thing he said to me was: ‘we need to look at the line-out, can we speed this up? We need to look at the process, we need to throw on Tuesday.’”

Sean Cronin 15/10/2018 Polishing up; Cronin in training in Donnybrook this week. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The powerful Leinster hooker doesn’t come across as someone who is up-tight or needs much unwinding when it comes to down time, but his outward easy-going side is easily peeled away when it’s time for work. 

Too much so, noted Fogarty:

“I (then) have to say: ‘okay, one step at a time now’. It’s about clearing our heads, turning the page, seeing what was good about Wasps and what we need to do better.”

Once the page was turned, Fogarty and Leo Cullen will have immersed themselves in line-out footage, poring over the five throws lost during the landslide win over the Premiership side.

Fogarty knows well that the hooker will shoulder the majority of the burden for any mis-firing line-out, but the technicians in the second row are always eager to offer analysis from their point of view.

“I know he got done for a couple of crooked ones at the weekend,” says Devin Toner before alluding to a renewed emphasis from officials around positioning of the hooker and the gap between line-outs as a factor in the errors.

“We had a different kind of setup. A new thing has been set into the reps to look a lot more at the gaps and the lines. Our process wasn’t as good as it could have been at the weekend.”

Toner labels the Limerick man “obviously one of the best hookers in Europe,” but Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has not always reflected that status upon Cronin.

Sean Cronin and John Ryan Cronin carrying John Ryan as Ireland trained in Sydney. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Last November, he was omitted from the international squad while James Tracy and Rob Herring deputised for Rory Best. In Best’s absence in Australia, Herring was preferred in the starting jersey for the opening Test and the Ulsterman earned a replacement berth behind Niall Scannell when the series was turned Ireland’s way.

Those summer tour frustrations seemed to come down to the weight Cronin’s rivals could offer towards the scrummaging effort. Competition will be fierce for every squad between now and the 2019 World Cup. However, neither Leinster or Cronin are of a mind to change his physical makeup and risk diminishing the incredible bursts of pace and power that have left fleet-footed backs burned off and embarrassed by a charging ‘Nugget’.

Leinsters Sean Cronin scores a try Cronin breaks for his first-half try against Wasps. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

“A player like Sean is experienced. He will have his say in how he wants to play the game,” says Fogarty.

“He has probably reassessed how he wants to play. He is dynamic and quick and he has got his body to a place now where he feels comfortable that he can play past 60 minutes and that’s what they wanted him to do, to push past 60-70 minutes.

We’ve never had huge issues around his weight, so it’s pretty clear in his head what shape he wants to be in.

“That is all controlled by the S&C guys. You figure what you are good at and not so good at with age and he is starting to do that. He wasn’t happy with a few things at the moment…”

“I think he’s world class. He’s very frustrated now. He nit-picks over everything, obsesses over his game. That’s the way it should be playing that position, you have to obsess, (because) when the line-out doesn’t function you’re the first guy who’ll get blamed.”


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    Stunning Wayne Rooney free-kick seals win for DC United as striker nets 10th goal in 18 games
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    BOXING
    The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    Quigley can make statement tonight as top of middleweight division opens up for business
    Mayweather accepts Khabib's challenge: 'We're fighting'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie