  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sean Maguire returns from four month injury layoff to score dramatic late brace for Preston

The 23-year-old Ireland striker scored two goals off the bench in his first appearance since October.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 8:00 PM
7 hours ago 29,714 Views 39 Comments
http://the42.ie/3883748
Maguire scored twice for Preston on Saturday.
Image: Preston North End Twitter
Maguire scored twice for Preston on Saturday.
Maguire scored twice for Preston on Saturday.
Image: Preston North End Twitter

Updated at 8.00pm

SEAN MAGUIRE MADE a stunning return from injury on Saturday afternoon, as the Preston striker sprung from the bench to score two late goals in a dramatic turnaround against Bolton.

The 23-year-old has not featured in a competitive game for the Championship side since suffering a serious hamstring injury at the end of October, but marked his comeback with two goals in 15 minutes at the Macron Stadium.

Maguire enjoyed a standout year in 2017 which saw him named PFAI Player of the Year and make his Ireland debut, before the year ended on a bum note with an injury setback which saw him sidelined.

The striker came on for Martin O’Neill’s side against Moldova back in October for his international bow, but was subsequently ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup play-off against Denmark weeks later.

The forward has enjoyed an impressive start for Alex Neil’s Lilywhites since joining from Cork City last year and marked his return with a sublime second-half substitute appearance on Saturday.

He replaced team-mate Billy Bodin with the game finely balanced at 1-1 with 25 minutes to go, before two goals in succession saw the tie swing in his side’s favour, with Preston departing with all three points.

The win leaves the side three points off a play-off position in ninth place in the Championship table, with Maguire netting his third and fourth goals in 13 league appearances so far this season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sean Maguire targeting comeback in early 2018 from a serious hamstring injury

‘I felt like I wanted to give up… I rang my ma and told her I was done with football’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
Salah scores again to send Reds into second as Rafa returns to Anfield
Spurs cement top-four position while Swansea strengthen survival hopes
FOOTBALL
Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory
Two-goal Ronaldo reaches another milestone as Real cruise to victory
PSG have confirmed that Neymar's surgery this weekend was a success
Dramatic 93rd-minute Dybala winner keeps pressure on table-toppers Napoli
MANCHESTER CITY
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
Rafa returns to Liverpool, City close in on United title triumph and more Premier League talking points
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
NEWCASTLE UNITED
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
Klopp sees Liverpool as more 'unpredictable' without Coutinho
'Big lies' - Mourinho dismisses reports of Pogba row and talk he wants to leave
ARSENAL
Rodgers living the Hoop dream, but says dreams come to an end amid Arsenal links
Rodgers living the Hoop dream, but says dreams come to an end amid Arsenal links
'He wants to get things right' - Hughton backs 'outstanding' Wenger to turn Arsenal around
Guardiola backs Henry to enter management after Arsenal thrashing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie