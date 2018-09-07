Sean O'Brien and Quinn Roux return for Connacht's clash with Zebre

Quinn Roux returns to the starting XV for Connacht's clash with Zebre.

SEAN O’BRIEN MAKES his return from injury to the Connacht starting XV on Saturday night when the province welcome Zebre to the Sportsground [KO 5.15].

Andy Friend has shuffled his pack for the visit of the Italian side this weekend, making four changes to the side that were beaten by Glasgow Warriors last week.

O’Brien and lock Gavin Thornbury take their place in the starting line-up, while Eoin Griffin and Quinn Roux complete the changes.

O’Brien slots into the back row alongside Paul Boyle at number eight and captain Jarrad Butler at openside. Caolin Blade and Jack Carty retain their places in the starting line-up, with Kieran Marmion settling for a spot among the replacements.

Connacht's Quinn Roux during training this week. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The back three is composed of Tiernan O’Halloran at full back alongside wingers Cian Kelleher and Matt Healy.

“All of our available players will get game time this weekend”, Friend said ahead of the game.

We have picked a strong side again this week and I am satisfied that we are seeing some real competition in the squad.”

Zebre got their PRO14 campaign off to a winning start with a 16-point victory over Southern Kings last week, with Friend “well aware of the challenge” that the Italians pose.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Eoin Griffin

12. Kyle Godwin

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Quinn Roux

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Conán O’Donnell

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. James Cannon

20. Colby Fainga’a

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Niyi Adeolokun

Zebre

15 Edoardo Padovani

14 Mattia Bellini

13 Giulio Bisegni

12 Nicolas De Battista

11 Giovanbattista Venditti

10 Carlo Canna

9 Marcello Violi

1 Andrea Lovotti

2 Oliviero Fabiani

3 Giosué Zilocchi

4 David Sisi

5 George Biagi (captain)

6 Matu Tevi

7 Johan Meyer

8 Renato Giammarioli

Replacements

16 Massimo Ceciliani

17 Daniele Rimpelli

18 Roberto Tenga

19 Apisai Tauyavuca

20 Jimmy Tuivaiti

21 Guglielmo Palazzani

22 Francois Brummer

23 Tommaso Boni

