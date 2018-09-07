Sean O'Brien and Quinn Roux return for Connacht's clash with Zebre

SEAN O’BRIEN MAKES his return from injury to the Connacht starting XV on Saturday night when the province welcome Zebre to the Sportsground [KO 5.15].
Andy Friend has shuffled his pack for the visit of the Italian side this weekend, making four changes to the side that were beaten by Glasgow Warriors last week.
O’Brien and lock Gavin Thornbury take their place in the starting line-up, while Eoin Griffin and Quinn Roux complete the changes.
O’Brien slots into the back row alongside Paul Boyle at number eight and captain Jarrad Butler at openside. Caolin Blade and Jack Carty retain their places in the starting line-up, with Kieran Marmion settling for a spot among the replacements.
The back three is composed of Tiernan O’Halloran at full back alongside wingers Cian Kelleher and Matt Healy.
“All of our available players will get game time this weekend”, Friend said ahead of the game.
We have picked a strong side again this week and I am satisfied that we are seeing some real competition in the squad.”
Zebre got their PRO14 campaign off to a winning start with a 16-point victory over Southern Kings last week, with Friend “well aware of the challenge” that the Italians pose.
Connacht
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Eoin Griffin
12. Kyle Godwin
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Conán O’Donnell
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. James Cannon
20. Colby Fainga’a
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Craig Ronaldson
23. Niyi Adeolokun
Zebre
15 Edoardo Padovani
14 Mattia Bellini
13 Giulio Bisegni
12 Nicolas De Battista
11 Giovanbattista Venditti
10 Carlo Canna
9 Marcello Violi
1 Andrea Lovotti
2 Oliviero Fabiani
3 Giosué Zilocchi
4 David Sisi
5 George Biagi (captain)
6 Matu Tevi
7 Johan Meyer
8 Renato Giammarioli
Replacements
16 Massimo Ceciliani
17 Daniele Rimpelli
18 Roberto Tenga
19 Apisai Tauyavuca
20 Jimmy Tuivaiti
21 Guglielmo Palazzani
22 Francois Brummer
23 Tommaso Boni
